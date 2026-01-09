Men’s Basketball Travels to Miami for Saturday Matinee

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a tough loss against Syracuse on Tuesday night. The Jackets faced their largest deficit of the season, trialing by 20 in the second half to the Orange, but staged a late rally, slicing the score to five points. Baye Ndongo led the Jackets with 20 points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures, joined by Kowacie Reeves Jr. with 11 points and Jaeden Mustaf with 10 points.

Miami comes into Saturday’s contest winners of the last eight outings, most recently pulling out an 81-77 win at Wake Forest for its second conference win of the season. The Hurricanes last dropped a contest on Nov. 17, falling 72-62 to No. 9/11 BYU in the ESPN Events Invitational. Four Hurricanes are averaging double-figure scoring totals on the season, paced by Malik Reneau’s 20.7 points per game. Reneau ranks third in the ACC in scoring.