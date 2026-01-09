Men’s Basketball Travels to Miami for Saturday Matinee

GEORGIA TECH (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at MIAMI (13-2, 2-0 ACC)
- Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Coral Gables, Fla. | Watsco Center
- Television: ESPN2 | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a tough loss against Syracuse on Tuesday night. The Jackets faced their largest deficit of the season, trialing by 20 in the second half to the Orange, but staged a late rally, slicing the score to five points. Baye Ndongo led the Jackets with 20 points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures, joined by Kowacie Reeves Jr. with 11 points and Jaeden Mustaf with 10 points.
Miami comes into Saturday’s contest winners of the last eight outings, most recently pulling out an 81-77 win at Wake Forest for its second conference win of the season. The Hurricanes last dropped a contest on Nov. 17, falling 72-62 to No. 9/11 BYU in the ESPN Events Invitational. Four Hurricanes are averaging double-figure scoring totals on the season, paced by Malik Reneau’s 20.7 points per game. Reneau ranks third in the ACC in scoring.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Miami are meeting for the 32nd time in program history on Saturday afternoon with the Hurricanes narrowly leading the series, 17-14. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last three meetings dating back to 2023, including the last matchup in Coral Gables. Tech is 5-7 when competing in the Watsco Center and have taken both meetings under Damon Stoudamire.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech's men's basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004).