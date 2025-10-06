Men’s Basketball Set for ACC Tipoff

Georgia Tech is slotted for the Tuesday afternoon session of ACC Tipoff alongside five additional teams from 12 to 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will rotate through a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. Fans will be able to tune-in for live segments when the trio appears on ACC Network Extra for a press conference, and separately live on ACC Network. Tech’s activities will also be posted on its social channels throughout the day ( Facebook Page , or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram ).

THE FLATS – Junior forward Baye Ndongo , senior wing Kowacie Reeves, Jr. , and third-year head coach Damon Stoudamire will represent Georgia Tech at the 2025 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can watch live coverage of the event throughout the day on ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to build off its 17-win campaign last season in 2025-26 with third-year head coach Damon Stoudamire. Ndongo and Reeves, Jr. lead the squad along with 10 newcomers, including seven freshmen from a top-40 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

The Yellow Jackets claimed double-digit conference victories and reached the ACC Tournament quarterfinals last year for the first time since their 2020-21 ACC Championship triumph. Tech will tip-off the season with a three-game homestand beginning with Maryland-Eastern Shore on November 3.

