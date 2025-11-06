Men’s Basketball Returns to Action Friday Hosting Bryant

GEORGIA TECH (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. BRYANT (0-1, 0-0 AMERICAN EAST)
- Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
Georgia Tech continues this season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night, welcoming Bryant to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a season-opening win against Maryland Eastern Shore just four days ago. Friday’s tilt will mark the first in program history between the two opponents.
Mouhamed Sylla led the Yellow Jackets on both ends of the floor in the season-opener, dropping 14 points and 15 rebounds to become the first freshman in program history to record a double-double in their first collegiate outing. Sylla was joined in double-figures by veteran Kowacie Reeves Jr., who added 12 points to the scoreboard. Sophomore transfer Peyton Marshall just missed a double-double in the opener, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
Bryant comes into Friday’s matchup off an 82-66 loss at Siena on Monday to open the season. The defending America East Tournament champions were led by three Bulldogs in double-figures. Timofei Rudovskii paced the offense with a team-high 15 points, fueled by a perfect 3-for-3 effort from three-point distance. Aaron Davis and Khalil Williams added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Bryant went 23-12 last season and 14-2 in America East action. The Bulldogs earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, falling in first round action to Michigan State, 87-62.
Friday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf posted nine points and five rebounds in Georgia Tech’s season-opener against Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday.
OUTLOOK FOR TECH
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.