Men’s Basketball Returns to Action Friday Hosting Bryant

Georgia Tech continues this season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night, welcoming Bryant to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a season-opening win against Maryland Eastern Shore just four days ago. Friday’s tilt will mark the first in program history between the two opponents. Mouhamed Sylla led the Yellow Jackets on both ends of the floor in the season-opener, dropping 14 points and 15 rebounds to become the first freshman in program history to record a double-double in their first collegiate outing. Sylla was joined in double-figures by veteran Kowacie Reeves Jr., who added 12 points to the scoreboard. Sophomore transfer Peyton Marshall just missed a double-double in the opener, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds. Bryant comes into Friday’s matchup off an 82-66 loss at Siena on Monday to open the season. The defending America East Tournament champions were led by three Bulldogs in double-figures. Timofei Rudovskii paced the offense with a team-high 15 points, fueled by a perfect 3-for-3 effort from three-point distance. Aaron Davis and Khalil Williams added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Bryant went 23-12 last season and 14-2 in America East action. The Bulldogs earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, falling in first round action to Michigan State, 87-62. Friday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf posted nine points and five rebounds in Georgia Tech’s season-opener against Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday.