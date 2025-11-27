Men’s Basketball Preps for Emerald Coast Classic

Georgia Tech heads to the Sunshine State over the Thanksgiving holiday to take part in the Emerald Coast Classic. The two-day tournament will run Nov. 28-29 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville and feature a competitive four-team field featuring DePaul, Drake, LSU and the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech, making its first appearance in the tournament, will meet DePaul on Friday to open the tournament. The Jackets and Blue Demons tip at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CT in the first semifinal game. Drake and LSU will play at 9:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. CT in the second semifinal contest. Winners will play for the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CT, while the third-place game will take place at 4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CT ahead of the championship contest.

The Yellow Jackets enter the tournament looking to continue their winning ways after cruising to an 82-66 decision over West Georgia last Sunday. The duo of Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla recorded double-doubles against the Wolves for the second-straight outing. Meanwhile, four different Jackets tallied double-figure scoring numbers for the fourth time this season and Tech dished out a season-high 20 assists in the win.

DePaul carries a 4-2 record into the tournament and are winners of two-straight. The Blue Demons will play their first contests of 2025-26 away from home this weekend. Most recently, the Blue Demons edged Detroit Mercy, 95-75, hitting a season-high 14 three-pointers.

Drake has opened the season with a 4-2 record and have collected two-straight wins, most recently defeating Buena Vista 98-52. LSU boasts an unblemished 5-0 record on the young season. The Tigers have not played away from home yet this season.

Friday’s game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports on XTRA 106.3 FM. Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

SERIES HISTORIES

Friday’s meeting between Georgia Tech and DePaul will mark the fifth all-time with the series tied at 2-2. The Yellow Jackets and Blue Demons will meet for the second time on neutral ground as the last meeting took place on neutral territory in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech has taken the last two meetings against DePaul, most recently knocking the Blue Demons out of postseason play with an 87-70 victory in the NCAA Tournament first round played at Dayton, Ohio.

Saturday’s matchup could be against a new opponent should Georgia Tech meet Drake. If the Yellow Jackets are set to face LSU, it will mark the 37th time in program history between the squads with the Tigers leading, 22-14. LSU has taken the last two meetings against Tech, most recently in 2021.