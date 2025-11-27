Men’s Basketball Preps for Emerald Coast Classic

GEORGIA TECH (5-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. DEPAUL (4-2, 0-0 BIG EAST)
- Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Niceville, Fla. | Raider Arena
- Television: CBS Sports Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Alex Del Barrio, Mike O’Donnell)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andrew Selover, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball holds first practice inside Raider Arena on Thanksgiving morning.
Georgia Tech heads to the Sunshine State over the Thanksgiving holiday to take part in the Emerald Coast Classic. The two-day tournament will run Nov. 28-29 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville and feature a competitive four-team field featuring DePaul, Drake, LSU and the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech, making its first appearance in the tournament, will meet DePaul on Friday to open the tournament. The Jackets and Blue Demons tip at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CT in the first semifinal game. Drake and LSU will play at 9:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. CT in the second semifinal contest. Winners will play for the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CT, while the third-place game will take place at 4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CT ahead of the championship contest.
The Yellow Jackets enter the tournament looking to continue their winning ways after cruising to an 82-66 decision over West Georgia last Sunday. The duo of Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla recorded double-doubles against the Wolves for the second-straight outing. Meanwhile, four different Jackets tallied double-figure scoring numbers for the fourth time this season and Tech dished out a season-high 20 assists in the win.
DePaul carries a 4-2 record into the tournament and are winners of two-straight. The Blue Demons will play their first contests of 2025-26 away from home this weekend. Most recently, the Blue Demons edged Detroit Mercy, 95-75, hitting a season-high 14 three-pointers.
Drake has opened the season with a 4-2 record and have collected two-straight wins, most recently defeating Buena Vista 98-52. LSU boasts an unblemished 5-0 record on the young season. The Tigers have not played away from home yet this season.
Friday’s game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports on XTRA 106.3 FM. Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORIES
Friday’s meeting between Georgia Tech and DePaul will mark the fifth all-time with the series tied at 2-2. The Yellow Jackets and Blue Demons will meet for the second time on neutral ground as the last meeting took place on neutral territory in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech has taken the last two meetings against DePaul, most recently knocking the Blue Demons out of postseason play with an 87-70 victory in the NCAA Tournament first round played at Dayton, Ohio.
Saturday’s matchup could be against a new opponent should Georgia Tech meet Drake. If the Yellow Jackets are set to face LSU, it will mark the 37th time in program history between the squads with the Tigers leading, 22-14. LSU has taken the last two meetings against Tech, most recently in 2021.
OUTLOOK FOR TECH
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.
