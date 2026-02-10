Men’s Basketball Launches Group Ticket Giveaway

THE FLATS – With only four Georgia Tech men’s basketball regular season home games remaining, fans will not want to miss any of the action inside McCamish Pavilion. While single game tickets remain on sale, Georgia Tech athletics has launched a special group ticket package giveaway for the men’s basketball game vs. Florida State game on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The group ticket package will provide opportunities for:

Up to 25 tickets to the game

Hat giveaway

Visit from Buzz

Fan tunnel participation as Georgia Tech men’s basketball takes the court

Videoboard message(s) for the winner (must be approved by GTAA)

Postgame photo

To enter to win the group ticket package, simply click the link here and fill out the entry form. Please note: only one winner will be selected and parking for the game is not included. The signup window will close on Feb. 23.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball is 10-5 when competing in McCamish Pavilion this season and is set to host four Atlantic Coast Conference opponents down the stretch, including nationally ranked Virginia on Feb. 18 and Florida State on Feb. 28. Fans will also be treated to a special halftime performance featuring Red Panda when the Seminoles visit Atlanta. Catch the action by securing your seat today.