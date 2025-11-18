Men’s Basketball Inks Three Signees

THE FLATS – Four-star 6-2 point guard Kaiden Bailey from Irvine, Calif, four-star 6-10 center Moustapha Diop from Thies, Senegal and four-star 6-8 power forward Jalan Wingfield from Thomasville, Ga., have signed grant-in-aid papers to join Georgia Tech men’s basketball, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced on Tuesday. The three-member class is ranked No. 17 in the nation by 247Sports Composite listing, No. 5 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 32 in the team rankings by Rivals. “Kaiden, Moustapha and Jalan will be great additions to our roster next season,” Stoudamire said. “This signing class brings a tremendous level of talent, drive and competitiveness that we are excited about as a coaching staff. They will extend our depth and experience at every position. We are excited to welcome them to The Flats.” Bailey, playing at Santa Margarita Catholic, is a top-125 ranked recruit by 247Sports and the No. 18 ranked point guard. During the 2023-24 season, Bailey attended Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran where he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games. A strong-bodied guard and shooter, Bailey registered 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game his junior season. Bailey also received offers from Colorado State, Cal State Northridge, High Point and Loyola Marymount, according to 247Sports.

A top-100 recruit, Diop is in his second season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., after starring at the Walker School his freshman and sophomore seasons. Diop entered the 2025-26 season as the 84th ranked player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. During the 2024-25 season, Diop averaged 11.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the City Reapers. Prior to joining OTE, Diop was named to the 2024 Sophomore All-American Third Team by MaxPreps. Diop played on the U18 Overtime Elite team at the adidas Next Generation Tournament in summer of 2024, while also attending adidas Eurocamp the same year. The Thies, Senegal native spent last summer playing for Game Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit. He chose Georgia Tech over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Missouri, according to 247Sports.

Another top-100 recruit by 247Sports, Wingfield helped Tri-Cities High School capture the state championship last season with a 20-point, 19-rebound performance in the title game. The No. 7 ranked player in the state of Georgia by Rivals Industry Ranking, Wingfield is an elite wing that can defend at a high level. He spent his freshman season at Thomasville Central before attending Tri-Cities High School for the past three seasons. Wingfield chose Tech over Alabama, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt, according to 247Sports. His father, Dontonio Wingfield, was drafted by Seattle in the 1994 NBA Draft and played four seasons in the NBA.