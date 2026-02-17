Men’s Basketball Hosts No. 14 Virginia Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH (11-15, 2-11 ACC) vs. No. 14/14 VIRGINIA (22-3, 9-2 ACC)
- Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
- Tickets: Click Here
- Ticket promotions:
- $9 for 9 p.m. ticket offer
Georgia Tech men’s basketball meets its first of two nationally ranked opponents this week, welcoming No. 14/14 Virginia to McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a tough loss at Notre Dame on Saturday. Four Jackets finished in double-figures and Tech shot 47.2 percent from the field, but could not pull out the victory. Kowacie Reeves Jr. led Tech with 16 points, while Baye Ndongo logged his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Virginia comes into the contest on a six-game win streak. The Cavaliers sit second in the ACC standings with a 10-2 league record, having dropped decisions only to Virginia Tech in its ACC opener in triple overtime, and North Carolina. Thijs De Ridder leads Virginia in conference play, chipping in 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on average. Virginia took a weekend break from conference play, most recently facing Ohio State and narrowly pulling out the win, 70-66.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Virginia are set to meet on the hardwood for the 92nd time in program history on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers met twice last season with Virginia taking a home win in Charlottesville during the regular season before Tech snapped a 13-game skid against the Cavaliers in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The 66-60 win over Virginia in Charlotte propelled Tech into the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Despite the win, Virginia leads the all-time series, 50-41.