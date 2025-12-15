Men’s Basketball Hosts Marist for Midweek Tilt

GEORGIA TECH (6-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. MARIST (7-2, 0-0 MAAC)
Georgia Tech looks to continue its winning ways when it returns from a 10-day break to host Marist on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 when competing on their home court this season after picking up their sixth win of the season against Monmouth on Dec. 6. Tech walked away with the win over Monmouth behind 23-point performances from both Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington. The 20-point outing marked the second-straight for Reeves and first this season for Washington.
Marist comes into the contest on a five-game win streak, most recently defeating Bryant, 82-74 on Saturday. The Red Foxes are led this season by Rhyjon Blackwell, averaging 13.1 points per game. Blackwell also leads the team on the glass, securing a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. Marist ranks No. 6 in the country in three-point percentage defense (25.2%) and No. 9 in free throw percentage (78.9%).
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Marist will meet for the fifth time in program history on Tuesday night, and third in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets have taken all four meetings dating back to the first in 1986. The two programs last met in 2003 with Tech taking a 90-40 victory. Tech leads the series 2-0 when competing in Atlanta.
