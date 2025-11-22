Men’s Basketball Entertains West Georgia Sunday

The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes.

I-75/85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta – triple “rolling” lane closures in alternating left or right lanes northbound and southbound will be installed as crews stripe the roadways. As they complete work in one location, the closure will “roll” to the next.

Georgia Tech meets its third consecutive in-state opponent on Sunday, and closes out a two-game homestand, welcoming West Georgia to McCamish Pavilion for the second meeting in program history on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets and Wolves met for the first time last season with Tech taking an 85-62 victory. Three Jackets finished in double figures last season including Kowacie Reeves Jr. with 15 points and Baye Ndongo with 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets got back to winning ways with its midweek matchup against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, pulling out a 68-66 decision. The Eagles jumped out with an 11-point lead in the first half before the Jackets began to rally back and led by as many as nine points in the second half. Both Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla posted double-doubles, marking the first time this season a pair of Jackets posted double-doubles in the same game. Ndongo led the way offensively, dropping in a team-high 20 points for his 10th 20-plus point outing of his career.

West Georgia comes into Sunday’s matinee the winners of three-straight, most recently topping USC Upstate, 72-64. The Wolves have gone 1-2 in road contests this season, picking up a win at Tennessee Tech. Three players are averaging double-figures on the young season, led by Shelton Williams-Dryden who is averaging 18.78 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.

Full Steam Ahead

