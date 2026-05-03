Men’s Basketball Adds Kayden Allen

THE FLATS – Kayden Allen, a 6-6 guard from Lilburn, Ga., has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Georgia Tech men’s basketball roster, head coach Scott Cross announced on Sunday.
A four-star guard, Allen played his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School after previously spending two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25) at Montverde (Fla.) Academy where he helped MVA to the 2024 Chipotle Nationals championship. Allen was ranked No. 47 recruit by 247Sports out of high school. Allen began his high school career in Atlanta, playing his ninth-grade season at Grayson High School.
He was invited to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., and participated in the 2024 Men’s U17 National Team training camp (June 15-17). During summer 2025, Allen averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists playing for Team Thad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
“Kayden is a prolific scorer that will provide us with instant offense,” Cross said. “He is a top-50 prospect in the class. Kayden has NBA size and skill at the guard position with playmaking ability. He started his high school career at Grayson High School right here in Atlanta before transferring to Montverde where he teamed up with Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Derik Queen, who were all first round NBA Draft choices.”
Allen joins Cross’s signing class that consists of Kaiden Bailey (Santa Margarita Catholic/Irvine, Calif.), Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite/Thies, Senegal), Colby Garland (San Jose State/Magnolia, Ark.), Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss/Milledgeville, Ga.), Victor Valdés (Troy/Monterrey, Mexico) and Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh/Brooklyn Park, Minn.).
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.