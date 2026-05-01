Scott Cross Team Camp Set for June 6

THE FLATS – The first edition of Scott Cross Basketball Team Camp has been set for June 6, providing a perfect opportunity for high school teams to start the process of building a championship team for the 2026-27 season.

Teams participating in camp will build their chemistry, be challenged and get quality reps against quality teams as they compete against great competition from across the region and beyond.

Coaches interested in signing up their high school teams can find more information and register on the official camp page. The full-day camp will be hosted on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Space is limited, so secure your spot early!