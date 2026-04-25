Men’s Basketball Signs Colby Garland

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross announced the signing of Colby Garland, a 6-0 guard from Magnolia, Ark., to the Yellow Jackets. Garland played last season at San Jose State.

“I’m fired up about another phenomenal guard that is extremely efficient and will be a nightmare for opposing defenses,” said Cross. “Colby can really shoot the three, but he also has the ability to play off the pick and roll and get into the paint. Colby is another dynamic basketball player that will help us have one of the best backcourts in the ACC! Yellow Jacket fans: get your popcorn ready!”

Garland closed his junior season in 2025-26 at San Jose State with 12-straight 20-plus point outings, the longest in program history since 1996-97, to earn all-Mountain West third team honors. He finished the season averaging a team-high 20.3 points, shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 84.8 percent from the free throw line in 35.0 minutes per game (playing all 40 minutes in eight of his final 11 games). Garland appeared in 29 games last season, starting 27, while dishing out a team-high 134 assists (4.6 apg). His 20.3 points per tilt average ranked second in the Mountain West and 26th in the nation. Garland reached double-figures in 27 of 29 games, including 20 with 20 or more points and two with 30 points.

Behind a stellar performance last season in the opening round game of the Mountain West Championship with 22 points, three assists and three steals, Garland helped the Spartans upset No. 6 seeded Boise State in dominating fashion to advance to the quarterfinals. San Jose State became just the second 11-seed in Mountain West history to advance in the tournament, while scoring its most points ever in the tournament.