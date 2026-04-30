Steve Gephardt Joins Men’s Basketball Staff

“I have always believed that a strength and conditioning coach is one of the most important positions on a basketball staff, and Coach Gephardt is one of the best in the country,” said Cross. “I had the opportunity to work with him during my time at TCU. He is one of the most knowledgeable strength coaches in the business and his energy and enthusiasm are contagious. Coach Gep has a knack for making players love to train and condition. Georgia Tech basketball just got a whole let better with the addition of Coach Gephardt!”

With over 20 years of experience, Gephardt comes to The Flats after spending the last six years on Buzz Williams’ staff, most recently serving as the men’s basketball director of strength and resilience at Maryland last season. Prior to Maryland, Gephardt spent five years at Texas A&M as the director of strength and conditioning for the men’s basketball program. During his time in College Station, he played a key role in the physical development of the roster, helping the program achieve multiple 20-win seasons, three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT finals appearance. Under his tutelage, Gephardt helped prepare several student-athletes for the professional level, including NBA guard Quentin Jackson.

Before Texas A&M, Gephardt spent 13 years at TCU as associate head strength and conditioning coach, overseeing the men’s basketball and men’s golf programs. He also assisted with football during one of the most successful stretches in program history, reaching national prominence with a Rose Bowl victory and a Fiesta Bowl appearance. In basketball, Gephardt contributed to multiple 20-win seasons, NCAA Tournament appearances and a NIT Final, while helping develop future professional players, including NBA standouts Desmond Bane and Kenrich Williams. He also supported the development of football student-athletes who went on to NFL careers and men’s golf athletes who competed professionally at the highest level.

Gephardt began his career after earning a degree in kinesiology from Arizona State in 2006. Over nearly two decades, he has built a reputation for a performance-driven, individualized approach to athlete development and for cultivating durable, high-performing teams across basketball, football and Olympic sports.

Gephardt and his wife Meghan have two children: a son, Kaiden, and a daughter, Evyn.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.