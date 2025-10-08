Open search form
Men's Basketball ACC Tipoff Rewind

Georgia Tech men’s basketball head coach Damon Stoudamire, and student-athletes Baye Ndongo and Kowacie Reeves, Jr., represented the Yellow Jackets at the 2025 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C.

Slotted for the Tuesday afternoon session of ACC Tipoff alongside five additional teams, the Yellow Jackets rotated through a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. Look back on all the action below. 

Head coach Damon Stoudamire joins ACC Network

Baye Ndongo and Kowacie Reeves, Jr. join ACC Network

