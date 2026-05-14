McKee Dominates No. 23 Boston College For Tech’s 43rd Victory

BRIGHTON, Mass. – Junior Tate McKee delivered the best starting performance of his career, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and a career-high 14 strikeouts as No. 3 Georgia Tech (43-9, 23-5 ACC) collected a resounding 9-0 victory over No. 23 Boston College (36-18, 17-11 ACC) on Thursday night at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. The Yellow Jackets mashed four home runs on offense, headlined by a pair of home runs from senior Parker Brosius to deliver a program-record 23rd victory in Atlantic Coast Conference play and bring their magic number for a second straight ACC regular season title to just one.

Head Coach James Ramsey after a record-setting 23rd ACC victory, 9-0 over Boston College.#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/JF5gjaB0e6 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

Tate McKee shares his thoughts after the best outing of his career. 7.0 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 14 Ks | 1 BB#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/fDtOAe9wYE — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets improve to 43-9, the best 52-game record in program history.

Tech is now 23-5 in ACC play, the most wins GT has ever recorded in conference play.

Tech needs to win one of its final two regular season games to secure the best regular season win percentage since going 16-2 back in 1920.

This is the 7 th time Georgia Tech has won at least 43 regular season games in program history, joining 2010 (44), 2002 (44), 1997 (43), 1993 (44), 1990 (43) and 1987 (47).

time Georgia Tech has won at least 43 regular season games in program history, joining 2010 (44), 2002 (44), 1997 (43), 1993 (44), 1990 (43) and 1987 (47). Georgia Tech can clinch back-to-back ACC regular season championships with a win in either of its next two games of this series or a North Carolina loss in any of their two remaining games.

This was the first one-hit shutout over nine innings since at least the turn of the century and the first time its been accomplished in ACC play since Brady Jones pitched a one-hit shutout in seven innings against Louisville last season.

This was the fourth shutout of the season for the GT pitching staff, tied for the most in a single season since recording five back in 2018.

GT is now 36-1 when allowing five or fewer runs this season.

The Jackets are now 12-3 against Top-25 opponents, the best win % against ranked teams in program history.

Tech has scored 549 runs through their first 52 games. The most runs scored through 52 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 52 games in the BBCOR era.

GT’s 549 runs are the 2 nd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), 15 runs behind 2022 (564).

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), 15 runs behind 2022 (564). The Jackets hit four home runs tonight, for a season total of 110 tonight – the 5 th most in program history. Tech is 12 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010).

most in program history. Tech is 12 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010). GT is outscoring its opponents 549-252, that +297 margin is the highest through 52 games in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.356 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.467– record is .434), slugging percentage (.626 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

Tech pitching struck out 18 batters tonight, tying the program record for strikeouts in an ACC game. It marked the 23 rd game with 10+ Ks this season and the fourth 15+ strikeout performance of the season.

game with 10+ Ks this season and the fourth 15+ strikeout performance of the season. This year, Tech has matched its program records for strikeouts in a single game (19 at Georgia Southern on Feb. 17) and strikeouts in a single ACC game (18 tonight).

The Jackets only allowed one walk tonight, matching the program record for the best strikeout to walk ratio in an ACC game in program history (18:1 vs. NC State – Feb. 27, 2021).

The Jackets improve to 22-2 in night games this season and 12-1 in night games on the road.

The game was moved back to an 8:03 pm start, giving the #JacketsAfterDark a 5-0 record in games that start after 8 pm ET. Tech is outscoring its opponents 50-10 in those games, an average score of 10-2.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Senior Parker Brosius continued his unbelievable run of form, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk. It was his first career multi-home run game in his 175th career game.

𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐔𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!!! HE CAN'T STOP HITTING HOMERS! That's four in his last five games and 40% of his CAREER homers since graduating last Friday! 402 FT / 105 EV / 35 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ROWmexNA3y — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐔𝐒!! 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐄?!@BrosiusParker CANNOT stop hitting BOMBS! His first career two-HR game gives him 🖐️ HRs in his last five games! 432 ft / 107 EV / 25 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/R6rOUkwV4D — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

He has now hit eight home runs this season and five in his last five games.

Five of Brosius ’ 11 career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 th , 45.45% of his career home runs have come in the last five games.

’ 11 career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 , 45.45% of his career home runs have come in the last five games. Since graduating, Brosius leads the team with a 2.194 OPS. He has hit five home runs with a team-high 10 RBI (tied with Lackey ) all in just 13 at-bats.

leads the team with a 2.194 OPS. He has hit five home runs with a team-high 10 RBI (tied with ) all in just 13 at-bats. He has set career highs in home runs (8) and extra-base hits (12) this season while his three RBI today brings his season total to 28, matching the career high he set during his sophomore season.

Junior Vahn Lackey went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a home run, a double and a run scored.

went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a home run, a double and a run scored. His home run in the 3 rd inning was his 14 th of the season, the second most on the team behind Ryan Zuckerman ’s 20.

inning was his 14 of the season, the second most on the team behind ’s 20. He has scored 65 runs this year, six more than his career total over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

This was his 23 rd multi-hit game of the season, his 17 th game with multiple RBI and his 7 th game with multiple extra base hits.

multi-hit game of the season, his 17 game with multiple RBI and his 7 game with multiple extra base hits. He hit his 15 th double of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (15), triples (2) home runs (14), RBI (64), total bases (134) and walks (41) this season.

double of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (15), triples (2) home runs (14), RBI (64), total bases (134) and walks (41) this season. He has driven in 64 RBI this season, the second most on the team.

He extends his hitting streak to nine games, two shy of his career high.

𝐕𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐍 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐄!!!@LackeyVahn STINGS this one out of the deepest part of the ballpark! His 14th HR of the season! 428 ft / 109 EV / 23 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/b5EsBS5qFo — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

Junior Drew Burress extended his hit streak to a career-best 15 games, going 1-for-4 with a run and a walk. He has now recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 14 games dating back to April 19.

extended his hit streak to a career-best 15 games, going 1-for-4 with a run and a walk. He has now recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 14 games dating back to April 19. Burress has been on a tear in the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in runs (43), triples (2 – tied with Advincula ), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.784) and OPS (1.310) over the last 27 games.

has been on a tear in the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in runs (43), triples (2 – tied with ), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.784) and OPS (1.310) over the last 27 games. In that stretch, Burress has recorded multiple hits in 18 of the 27 games (66.7%), scored multiple runs in 15 (55.5%) and delivered multiple RBI in 11 (40.7%) – all team highs.

has recorded multiple hits in 18 of the 27 games (66.7%), scored multiple runs in 15 (55.5%) and delivered multiple RBI in 11 (40.7%) – all team highs. Burress has now delivered 80 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula . It’s his second career 80 hit season, three behind the 83 he hit during his freshman season.

has now delivered 80 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only . It’s his second career 80 hit season, three behind the 83 he hit during his freshman season. He has now scored an ACC-best 72 runs, bringing his career total to 222, tying K.G. White (1985-88) for the 5 th most in program history and 10 away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 th .

most in program history and 10 away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 . His 222 runs scored is the most among active Division I players

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 20 games, becoming the 15 th Yellow Jacket in program history to record a 20-game hit streak. He went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run. He has gotten a hit in 35 of his last 36 games dating back to March 10 and 48 of 52 games this season.

extended his hitting streak to a career best 20 games, becoming the 15 Yellow Jacket in program history to record a 20-game hit streak. He went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run. He has gotten a hit in 35 of his last 36 games dating back to March 10 and 48 of 52 games this season. He leads Division I with 95 hits this season, averaging 1.83 hits per game, putting him on pace to be the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

His batting average now stands at .438 for the season, the highest in Power 4 and the 2 nd best in the nation. It is the 5 th highest in program history. Should the season end today, he would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994.

best in the nation. It is the 5 highest in program history. Should the season end today, he would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994. This was his 33 rd multi-hit game of the season, the most on the team.

multi-hit game of the season, the most on the team. Sophomore Alex Hernandez hit his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning, the first of back-to-back GT home runs.

hit his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning, the first of back-to-back GT home runs. It was his 25th home run as a Yellow Jacket as he secured back-to-back 60 hit seasons (77 hits in 2025).

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐘 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃!!@_AlexHernandez2 hammers his 9th HR of the season backsiiiiide 😎 366 ft / 103 EV / 29.5 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/vnufBw2DYL — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Tate McKee delivered the best start of his impressive career as a Yellow Jacket, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings with only three baserunners allowed (one hit, one walk and one HBP) while striking out a career high 14.

delivered the best start of his impressive career as a Yellow Jacket, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings with only three baserunners allowed (one hit, one walk and one HBP) while striking out a career high 14. It’s the most strikeouts a Tech pitcher has recorded against an ACC opponent since Connor Thomas struck out 17 vs. Wake Forest (April 28, 2018).

This was his 30th consecutive series opening start, the only pitcher in Division I to have started every series opener for the same team in each of the past two regular seasons.

Tech improves to 24-6 in series openers started by McKee (.800 win %) and have won 15 of the last 17 series openers dating back to last season.

He has now struck out 228 batters over his GT career, 20 away from cracking the all-time Top 20.

This was his third scoreless outing of the season, all coming on the road, in ACC play (at Clemson, at Cal and at BC).

Over his last two starts, McKee has struck out 20 while walking just one.

has struck out 20 while walking just one. He has delivered 70 strikeouts this season, becoming the first Tech pitcher to record back-to-back 70 strikeout seasons since Connor Thomas in 2018 & 2019.

McKee brings his record to 8-1 this season with a 4.10 ERA over 68.0 innings. His eight wins matches the career best he set last season, despite having two fewer starts.

That's a Tater's dozen! @TateMckee1 strikes out the side for THE THIRD TIME TONIGHT. He's got 13 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/eyuPMTlldm — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2026

R – freshman Dimitri Angelakos pitched the final two innings of the game, delivering 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts on 27 pitches without a baserunner allowed.

freshman pitched the final two innings of the game, delivering 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts on 27 pitches without a baserunner allowed. This was his 13 th appearance of the season and his 10 th out of the bullpen.

appearance of the season and his 10 out of the bullpen. He has been lights out in ACC play, making his fourth in-conference appearance and bringing his ERA down to 2.08 over 8.2 innings of relief with 11 strikeouts.

Up Next

The Jackets continue their series with No. 23 Boston College tomorrow with a chance to win the ACC regular season title with a victory. Due to weather, the game has been moved back to a 6 pm start featuring Carson Ballard starting against LHP Tyler Mudd (4-3). The game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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