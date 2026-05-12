Jackets Fall to Mercer

THE FLATS – No. 3 Georgia Tech dropped its ninth game of the season on Tuesday night, falling to Mercer (40-13, 12-6 SoCon) 12-9 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (42-9, 22-5 ACC) fell behind by 10 runs after five innings and, despite scoring seven unanswered runs, were unable to close the deficit fully as they turn their attention towards this weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference series at No. 23 Boston College (May 14-16) with a chance at clinching back-to-back ACC regular season championships.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets fall to 42-9, tied with 1993 for the greatest record in program history through 51 games.

Tech needs to win two of its final three regular season games to secure the best regular season win percentage since going 16-2 back in 1920.

This is the 9 th time Georgia Tech has won at least 42 regular season games in program history, joining 2010, 2006, 2002, 2000, 1997, 1993, 1990 and 1987.

time Georgia Tech has won at least 42 regular season games in program history, joining 2010, 2006, 2002, 2000, 1997, 1993, 1990 and 1987. Tech is now 30-4 at home, the best home record since 2010.

Tech has scored 540 runs through their first 51 games. The most runs scored through 51 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 51 games in the BBCOR era.

GT’s 540 runs are the 2 nd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), behind only 2022 (564).

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), behind only 2022 (564). The Jackets hit home run No. 106 tonight – the 6 th most in program history. Tech is 16 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010). Should the Jackets continue hitting homers at their current rate (2.1 per game) they would break the record in the fifth game of the postseason.

most in program history. Tech is 16 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010). Should the Jackets continue hitting homers at their current rate (2.1 per game) they would break the record in the fifth game of the postseason. GT is outscoring its opponents 540-252, that +288 margin is the highest through 51 games in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.359 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468– record is .434), slugging percentage (.626 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

The Jackets have now won 24 of their last 28 games dating back to March 22.

Tech pitching struck out 12 batters tonight, marking the 22 nd game with 10+ Ks this season.

game with 10+ Ks this season. Tech scored five runs in the seventh inning, marking the 34 th time GT has scored at least five runs in an inning (8.44% of all innings).

time GT has scored at least five runs in an inning (8.44% of all innings). The Jackets fall to 7-2 against in-state opponents this season.

There were 3,001 fans in attendance for tonight’s regular season home finale, giving GT a total attendance number of 98,297 over 34 games this season, the most in program history.

Georgia Tech had crowds of over 2,000 for all 34 home games this season for the first time in program history with tonight marking the 15 th crowd of at least 3,000 fans.

crowd of at least 3,000 fans. Tech fans have averaged a sell-out crowd over the final 16 games of the regular season (since March 31) averaging 3,354 fans per game with a capacity of 3,194.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress extended his hit streak to a career-best 14 games, going 1-for-4 with two runs scored. He has now recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 13 games dating back to April 19.

extended his hit streak to a career-best 14 games, going 1-for-4 with two runs scored. He has now recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 13 games dating back to April 19. He saw his home run streak end at four straight games, the longest of his career but has still hit a home run in six of his last nine, dating back to April 26.

Burress has been on a tear in the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in runs (42), hits (52 – tied with Advincula ), triples (2 – tied with Advincula ), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.804) and OPS (1.335) over the last 26 games.

has been on a tear in the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in runs (42), hits (52 – tied with ), triples (2 – tied with ), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.804) and OPS (1.335) over the last 26 games. In that stretch, Burress has recorded multiple hits in 18 of the 26 games (69.2%), scored multiple runs in 15 (57.7%) and delivered multiple RBI in 11 (42.3%) – all team highs.

has recorded multiple hits in 18 of the 26 games (69.2%), scored multiple runs in 15 (57.7%) and delivered multiple RBI in 11 (42.3%) – all team highs. Burress has now delivered 79 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula . He is on pace to reach 84 hits in the regular season, which would be his career high.

has now delivered 79 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only . He is on pace to reach 84 hits in the regular season, which would be his career high. He has now scored an ACC-best 71 runs, bringing his career total to 221, the sixth most in program history and one away from cracking the Top 5.

He becomes the first Yellow Jacket in program history to record three-consecutive 70 run seasons.

His 221 runs scored is the most among active Division I players

This was his 23 rd game with multiple runs scored, the most on the team.

game with multiple runs scored, the most on the team. Burress owns a 1.500 OPS since graduating from Georgia Tech in three years (the last four games).

owns a 1.500 OPS since graduating from Georgia Tech in three years (the last four games). Senior Parker Brosius delivered his career-best sixth home run of the season to start the five-run seventh inning.

delivered his career-best sixth home run of the season to start the five-run seventh inning. His six home runs this season double the career total he entered the year with (three) as he has hit home runs in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Three of Brosius ’ nine career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 th , one-third of his total home runs in the last four games.

’ nine career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 , one-third of his total home runs in the last four games. Since graduating, Brosius leads the team with a 1.833 OPS.

leads the team with a 1.833 OPS. Junior Vahn Lackey went 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.

went 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. He has scored 64 runs this year, five more than his career total over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

This was his 22 nd multi-hit game of the season and his eighth game with three or more.

multi-hit game of the season and his eighth game with three or more. This was his 16 th game with multiple RBI and his team leading fourth game of the year with at least four RBI – tied with Ryan Zuckerman .

game with multiple RBI and his team leading fourth game of the year with at least four RBI – tied with . He has driven in 61 RBI this season, the second most on the team, securing his first-career 60 RBI season.

He extends his hitting streak to eight games, three shy of his career high.

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 19 games, going 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. He has gotten a hit in 34 of his last 35 games dating back to March 10 and 47 of 51 games this season.

extended his hitting streak to a career best 19 games, going 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. He has gotten a hit in 34 of his last 35 games dating back to March 10 and 47 of 51 games this season. He leads Division I with 93 hits this season, averaging 1.82 hits per game, putting him on pace to be the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

His batting average now stands at .435 for the season, the highest in the ACC, Top 5 in the nation and the 5 th highest in program history. Should the season end today, he would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994.

highest in program history. Should the season end today, he would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994. This was his 32 nd multi-hit game of the season and his 11 th game with three or more, both team-highs.

multi-hit game of the season and his 11 game with three or more, both team-highs. He struck out for just the 16 th time all year, giving him a strikeout in 14 games and multiple hits in 32.

time all year, giving him a strikeout in 14 games and multiple hits in 32. His RBI gave him his first 60 RBI season as a college player, after previously never having more than 33 in a single season before transferring to Georgia Tech.

Sophomore Will Baker went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a double.

went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a double. He has hit 19 doubles this season, the second most on the team behind Kerce who has tied the program record with 27.

who has tied the program record with 27. Baker has now secured 47 RBI this season and is fourth on the team with a .633 slugging percentage.

has now secured 47 RBI this season and is fourth on the team with a .633 slugging percentage. Junior Carson Kerce saw his hit streak snapped at a career-best nine games.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-sophomore Jake Lankie made his first career start, pitching 1.2 innings. He is the 11 th Tech pitcher to start a game this season and the fifth pitcher to make his first career start this year.

made his first career start, pitching 1.2 innings. He is the 11 Tech pitcher to start a game this season and the fifth pitcher to make his first career start this year. This was his 16 th appearance of the season, double his total from his r-freshman total.

appearance of the season, double his total from his r-freshman total. Junior Dylan Loy made his 17 th appearance of the season and his 12 th out of the bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings.

made his 17 appearance of the season and his 12 out of the bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings. Senior Brett Barfield made his 20 th appearance out of the bullpen, the second most on the team. He would get pitch 1.2 innings.

made his 20 appearance out of the bullpen, the second most on the team. He would get pitch 1.2 innings. R-sophomore Justin Shadek made his 13 th bullpen appearance of the season and his 15 th He pitched 0.2 innings recording both of his outs via strikeout.

made his 13 bullpen appearance of the season and his 15 He pitched 0.2 innings recording both of his outs via strikeout. He has struck out 38 batters over 22.1 innings this season, a K/9 of 15.31, the most on the team among pitchers with at least 10.0 innings.

Senior Caden Spivey pitched 2.2 scoreless innings across the 6 th , 7 th and 8 th innings, his longest outing of the season.

pitched 2.2 scoreless innings across the 6 , 7 and 8 innings, his longest outing of the season. He allowed only two baserunners during his time on the mound – one hit and one walk.

This was his 7 th outing of the year without allowing an earned run and his longest scoreless outing since Opening Weekend last season (Feb. 15, 2025 vs. Old Dominion).

outing of the year without allowing an earned run and his longest scoreless outing since Opening Weekend last season (Feb. 15, 2025 vs. Old Dominion). R-junior Caden Gaudette made his team-leading 22 nd appearance of the season in the ninth inning, striking out the side over 13 pitches.

made his team-leading 22 appearance of the season in the ninth inning, striking out the side over 13 pitches. He lowers his ERA to a career-best 4.13 this season over 28.1 innings pitched, matching his previous career total for appearances from his past two seasons and surpassing his previous career total of strikeouts by two.

Up Next

The Jackets travel to Boston for a three-game series against No. 23 Boston College (May 14-16). The Jackets have a chance at clinching back-to-back ACC regular season titles, currently holding a 2.0 game lead over UNC with three games left in the regular season. The series is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 14 at 6 pm from Harrington Athletics Village and will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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