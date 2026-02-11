Second-Half Surge Pushes Wake Past Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo combined to score 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, but the rest of team made just 28.9% of its field-goal attempts (13-of-45) in an 83-67 loss to visiting Wake Forest on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Wake Forest opened the second half with an 11-0 run to turn a slim 37-33 halftime lead into a 48-33 advantage less than three-and-a-half minutes into the closing period, and Georgia Tech wasn’t able to pull back within single-digits the rest of the way.

Shooting was the difference, as Wake Forest made 52.8% of its shots from the field (28-of-53), while the Yellow Jackets shot just 39.4% (26-of-66). The Demon Deacons were even hotter in the second half, when they made 63% of their field-goal attempts (17-of-27).

Reeves and Ndongo were bright spots for the Jackets with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Reeves sank 7-of-12 shots from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and Ndongo made 6-of-9 shots while pulling down nine rebounds, falling just shy of his fifth double-double of the season.

Juke Harris led four players in double-figures for Wake Forest with 23 points to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Georgia Tech returns to the road for a noon tipoff at Notre Dame on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on The CW (Ch. 17 Peachtree TV in Atlanta).