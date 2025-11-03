Sylla's Historic Debut, Reeves' Big Shot Lift Jackets in Opener

THE FLATS – Kowacie Reeves, Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go in overtime as Georgia Tech men’s basketball shook off a slow start to the 2025-26 season and rallied to defeat Maryland Eastern Shore, 56-52, on Monday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Reeves’ 3-pointer broke a 52-52 tie and lifted Georgia Tech, which trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, to the Opening Night win.

While Reeves’ shot proved to be the game-winner, it was the play of freshman Mouhamed Sylla that was the story of the night for Georgia Tech. Playing in his first collegiate game, the Senegal native poured in a team-high 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to help offset the absence of all-ACC post player Baye Ndongo, who missed the opener due to injury.

Sylla’s 15 rebounds were the most ever by a Georgia Tech freshman in his debut and the third-most by a freshman in any game in Tech history (Ndongo holds the GT freshman record with 19 board vs. Penn State in 2023). Sylla’s 14-point, 15-rebound game was only the second ever by a Yellow Jacket freshman, joining Derrick Favors’ 21-point, 18-rebound masterpiece at Maryland in 2010.

Sylla also had two of the Jackets’ seven blocked shots, as Tech’s defense stymied UMES for much of the game, recording 13 steals to go along with the seven blocks.

Georgia Tech’s offense struggled to make shots for much of the night, but stepped up when it was needed most. That included outscoring the Hawks by a 25-16 margin down the stretch to erase the nine-point second-half deficit and send the game to overtime, then scoring the final six points of the game over the last 1:53 to come away with the victory.

Reeves played a game-high 41:42 and scored 12 points to join Sylla as the only Yellow Jackets in double-figures. Peyton Marshall added nine points and eight rebounds, including a clutch free throw with 1.7 seconds to go in regulation that sent the game to OT. Jaeden Mustaf and Kam Craft chipped in with nine and seven points, respectively.

Joseph Locandro came off the bench to lead all players with 17 points for UMES.

Georgia Tech continues a season-opening three-game homestand on Friday when it hosts Bryant at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.