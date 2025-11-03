Sylla's Historic Debut, Reeves' Big Shot Lift Jackets in Opener

THE FLATS – Kowacie Reeves, Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go in overtime as Georgia Tech men’s basketball shook off a slow start to the 2025-26 season and rallied to defeat Maryland Eastern Shore, 56-52, on Monday night at McCamish Pavilion.
Reeves’ 3-pointer broke a 52-52 tie and lifted Georgia Tech, which trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, to the Opening Night win.
While Reeves’ shot proved to be the game-winner, it was the play of freshman Mouhamed Sylla that was the story of the night for Georgia Tech. Playing in his first collegiate game, the Senegal native poured in a team-high 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to help offset the absence of all-ACC post player Baye Ndongo, who missed the opener due to injury.
Sylla’s 15 rebounds were the most ever by a Georgia Tech freshman in his debut and the third-most by a freshman in any game in Tech history (Ndongo holds the GT freshman record with 19 board vs. Penn State in 2023). Sylla’s 14-point, 15-rebound game was only the second ever by a Yellow Jacket freshman, joining Derrick Favors’ 21-point, 18-rebound masterpiece at Maryland in 2010.
Sylla also had two of the Jackets’ seven blocked shots, as Tech’s defense stymied UMES for much of the game, recording 13 steals to go along with the seven blocks.
Georgia Tech’s offense struggled to make shots for much of the night, but stepped up when it was needed most. That included outscoring the Hawks by a 25-16 margin down the stretch to erase the nine-point second-half deficit and send the game to overtime, then scoring the final six points of the game over the last 1:53 to come away with the victory.
Reeves played a game-high 41:42 and scored 12 points to join Sylla as the only Yellow Jackets in double-figures. Peyton Marshall added nine points and eight rebounds, including a clutch free throw with 1.7 seconds to go in regulation that sent the game to OT. Jaeden Mustaf and Kam Craft chipped in with nine and seven points, respectively.
Joseph Locandro came off the bench to lead all players with 17 points for UMES.
Georgia Tech continues a season-opening three-game homestand on Friday when it hosts Bryant at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Freshman Mouhamed Sylla was nothing short of spectacular in his collegiate debut, scoring 14 points and grabbing 15 rebounds (Danny Karnik photo)
Postgame Notes
TEAM NOTES
- Tech is 40-7 in season openers since joining the ACC for the 1979-80 season, 38-5 when those openers are at home
- Georgia Tech is 3-0 in season-openers under head coach Damon Stoudamire, having defeated West Georgia (11/6/24 – 85-62) and Georgia Southern (11/6/23 – 84-62)
- Georgia Tech improved to 3-0 against Maryland Eastern Shore and first victory over the Hawks in McCamish Pavilion
- Tech played without its leading returning scoring and rebounder from last season, junior Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal)
- Also missing from Tech’s lineup on opening night were senior guard Lamar Washington (Portland, Ore.) and redshirt-freshman Dyllan Thompson (Sugar Land, Texas)
- Georgia Tech recorded 13 steals in the win, matching the team-high in the Damon Stoudamire era – Tech also posted 13 steals against Alabama A&M on Dec. 28, 2024
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Freshman Mouhamed Sylla (Louga, Senegal) earned his first collegiate start and led the Yellow Jackets with seven points and seven rebounds at halftime
- Sylla finished the game with a double-double of 15 rebounds and 14 points, becoming the first freshman Yellow Jacket in program history to record a double-double in their first collegiate outing
- Sylla’s 15-rebound performance marks the most rebounds by a Georgia Tech freshman in his first game
- The 15 rebounds are also the third-most rebounds ever by a Georgia Tech freshman in any game – Baye Ndongo’s 19 vs. Penn State (12/16/2023) and Derrick Favors’ 18 at Maryland (2/20/2010)
- Sylla becomes the second Yellow Jacket freshman in program history to post a 14-point/15-rebound performance. Derrick Favors was the first, recording 21 points and 18 rebounds at Maryland (2/20/2010)
- After missing the last 28 games last season due to injury, redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.) returned to the floor, picking up the start and playing 41:42 minutes, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals
- Reeves finished in double figures for the 17th time in his collegiate career
- Returning sophomore Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.) has started the last four straight contests dating back to last season. He started 10 contests last year, including the final three
- Mustaf played 34:01 minutes, finishing with nine points and five rebounds
- Redshirt-junior transfer Kam Craft (Chicago, Ill.) donned the White and Gold for the first time tonight, playing 37:26 minutes (career-high) and tallying seven points and three steals
- Peyton Marshall (Atlanta, Ga.) took the floor for 25:41 minutes (career-high) and just missed a double-double with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals
- Damon Stoudamire is one of 21 head coaches at the NCAA Division I level who played in the NBA
Kowacie Reeves, Jr.’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go in overtime proved to be the game-winner in Georgia Tech’s season-opening win over UMES (Danny Karnik photo)
MULTIMEDIA
PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.