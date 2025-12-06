Washington, Reeves Lead Tech Past Monmouth

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball put itself back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, taking advantage of strong second half defense and 23-point showings from both senior guard Lamar Washington and redshirt-senior forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. to defeat Monmouth 79-67 inside McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets made the difference at the line, hitting a season high 80.8 % of their free throws (21-26) while shooting a very strong 65.2 % from the field in the second half to come away with the 12-point win.

Washington and Reeves combined for 46 points (23 each) in the victory, marking the first time this year that two Yellow Jackets delivered 20-plus points in the same game. It was the second-straight game with 23 points for Reeves, who delivered his career high matching performance on half as many field goal attempts (23 points on 20 FGA last game, 23 points on 10 FGA today). Washington enjoyed his best statistical performance in White & Gold, finishing with a season-high 23 points, a season-high eight rebounds and a team-high six assists. Joining them in double-digits, once again, was freshman center Mouhamed Sylla who finished just short of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Jackets had the deep ball working early in the opening half, draining four three-pointers in the first 10 minutes of game action to take the early lead. Monmouth wouldn’t go down without a fight, applying consistent pressure on Tech’s ball handlers, resulting in a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes. The Jackets went into the break with a one-point lead (32-21) thanks to Reeves’ 12 points, including drilling all three of his free throw shots with 0.4 seconds on the clock. Washington stuffed the stat sheet in the opening frame as well, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

Both teams continued to trade blows into the second half with none bigger than a posturizing dunk from Reeves that sent Tech on a 5-0 mini-run midway through the period.

When it mattered most, the Jackets delivered, outscoring Monmouth 17-8 in the final five minutes, shooting 75% from the field as a team (6-of-8) while holding the Eagles to just 30% (3-of-10). That stretch allowed for what was a three-point lead to balloon to as many as 15 points in the waning minutes before a three-pointer in garbage time left the final score at 79-67.

Another standout on the Tech side of the ball was freshman center Cole Kirouac. He got his first meaningful minutes of the year and delivered two points, four rebounds, an assist and a pair of blocks.

Georgia Tech will take a week off for finals before hosting Marist on Tuesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. inside McCamish Pavilion. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.