Reeves Scores 23 in Jackets' Loss

THE FLATS – Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored a career-high 23 points, but Georgia Tech men’s basketball was cold from the field otherwise in an 85-73 loss to Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Reeves made 8-of-20 shots, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range, but the remainder of the Yellow Jackets were just 18-of-57 combined and 1-of-16 from beyond the arc.

After the Jackets jumped out to an early 9-2 lead (thanks in large part to a pair of 3s by Reeves), Mississippi State scored 13 of the game’s next 16 points to pull ahead at 15-13 and Georgia Tech never regained the lead the rest of the way. After MSU expanded its lead to as large as 16 points early in the second half, Tech went on a 21-11 run to cut the deficit to six at 55-49 with 11 minutes still left to play.

However, that was as close as the Jackets would get, as they dropped their third-straight game to fall to 5-4 on the season.

Reeves led four scorers in double-figures for Georgia Tech, with Baye Ndongo, Mouhamed Sylla and Akai Fleming scoring 12 apiece. Reeves pulled down a game-high nine rebounds to go along with his 23 points, which topped his previous career best of 21 that he set as a freshman at Florida vs. Texas A&M in 2022. His prior high at Tech was 20 vs. Alabama A&M in 2023.

Josh Hubbard led all scorers with 25 points for Mississippi State (4-4).

Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday against Monmouth. Tipoff is set for noon at McCamish Pavilion.