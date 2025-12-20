Tech Pours in 95 in Dominant Victory

THE FLATS – In one of the best offensive displays of the season, Georgia Tech men’s basketball secured its best home start in a decade on Saturday afternoon, defeating Lafayette 95-81 inside McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets set a new season high for points scored thanks to a season high in both free throws made (26) and free throw percentage (85% – 26-for-30) to improve to 8-1 at home, the best start since 2015-16.

For the first time this season, Tech had three players drop exactly 20 points – Kowacie Reeves Jr., Lamar Washington and Akai Fleming. For Reeves, it was his fourth straight 20-point outing, giving him a 21.75 point-per-game clip in the month of December. Washington delivered his second-straight double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists along with five rebounds. Fleming set a career-high with his 20 points off just four made shots, finishing 4-for-8 from the field and an incredible 11-for-12 (91.7 %) from the free throw line. Sophomore Peyton Marshall also finished with a career high 10 points off the bench, thanks to a 4-for-4 performance from the field in just 15 minutes of action.

Tech maintained its sizzling three-point shooting in the opening half, drilling six of eight shots from deep (75%) to hold a 49-43 advantage. Washington was tremendous in the opening 20 minutes, leading the team in points (10), assists (seven), rebounds (three) and steals (three) without committing a turnover.

The Jackets led from start to finish in the second half, using a 7-0 scoring run with less than 10 minutes left to open up a double-digit lead that Lafayette couldn’t recover from. Reeves took matters into his own hands in the second, leading the way with 12 points and seven rebounds. He did most of his damage from the charity stripe, knocking down six of eight foul shots. As a team, the Jackets hit 17-of-20 shots from the line in the second half on their way to a 14-point victory.

Georgia Tech will take an eight day holiday break before hosting Florida A&M in the final non-conference game of the year on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.