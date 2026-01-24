Second-Half Surge Lifts No. 18 Clemson Over Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. led all scorers with 19 points but a second-half surge lifted No. 18 Clemson to a 77-63 win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (11-9, 2-5 ACC) took a lead into the final minute of the first half and trailed by just two points at halftime, only after Clemson’s Dillon Hunter made a fallaway 3-pointer at the buzzer that sent the Tigers to the locker room with a 35-33 advantage.

However, Clemson (17-4, 7-1 ACC) opened the second half with a 19-6 run that stretched its lead to 14 and the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to get closer than eight the rest of the way. The Tigers rode hot shooting to pull away after the break, as they made 51.9% of their shots in the second half, including 58.3% (7-of-12) from 3-point range.

Another stellar performance by Reeves was a highlight for the Jackets. The senior sharp-shooter made 8-of-16 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, to account for his game-high 19 points and 12th-straight outing in double-figures. It also marked the eighth time in the last 12 contests that Reeves poured in at least 19.

Lamar Washington also scored in double-figures for Tech with 10 points while also recording game highs with five assists and three steals. Baye Ndongo led all rebounders with 10.

Jake Wahlin and Nick Davidson led four Clemson scorers in double-figures with 13 apiece.

Georgia Tech resumes action on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. tipoff at Virginia Tech. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.