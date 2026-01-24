Second-Half Surge Lifts No. 18 Clemson Over Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. led all scorers with 19 points but a second-half surge lifted No. 18 Clemson to a 77-63 win over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.
Georgia Tech (11-9, 2-5 ACC) took a lead into the final minute of the first half and trailed by just two points at halftime, only after Clemson’s Dillon Hunter made a fallaway 3-pointer at the buzzer that sent the Tigers to the locker room with a 35-33 advantage.
However, Clemson (17-4, 7-1 ACC) opened the second half with a 19-6 run that stretched its lead to 14 and the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to get closer than eight the rest of the way. The Tigers rode hot shooting to pull away after the break, as they made 51.9% of their shots in the second half, including 58.3% (7-of-12) from 3-point range.
Another stellar performance by Reeves was a highlight for the Jackets. The senior sharp-shooter made 8-of-16 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, to account for his game-high 19 points and 12th-straight outing in double-figures. It also marked the eighth time in the last 12 contests that Reeves poured in at least 19.
Lamar Washington also scored in double-figures for Tech with 10 points while also recording game highs with five assists and three steals. Baye Ndongo led all rebounders with 10.
Jake Wahlin and Nick Davidson led four Clemson scorers in double-figures with 13 apiece.
Georgia Tech resumes action on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. tipoff at Virginia Tech. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.
Kowacie Reeves, Jr. led all scorers with 19 points against No. 18 Clemson (Danny Karnik photo).
Postgame Notes
TEAM NOTES
- Georgia Tech dipped to 11-9 overall and 2-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
- Tech saw offensive output from nine different Jackets, highlighted by Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington finishing in double-figures. Tech has had at least two Yellow Jackets finish in double-figures in every game this season, but this is the first time in ACC play.
- Georgia Tech committed nine turnovers in the outing (Clemson recorded 10), tying the season-low against an ACC opponent. Tech also had only nine against Syracuse.
- The Yellow Jackets shot 36.8 percent (21-57) from the field to Clemson’s 45.9 percent (28-61), moving to 2-9 on the season when Tech’s opponent shoots above 40%.
- Georgia Tech lost the rebounding battle, 37-32, despite a double-digit effort from Baye Ndongo.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Kowacie Reeves Jr. extended his streak of double-figure scoring games to 12 straight with a team-high 19-point outing against the Tigers. Reeves connected on a trio of three-pointers for the eighth time this season, and third time in conference play.
- Lamar Washington also added a double-figure performance, contributing 10 points for his 12th game in double-figures this season. Washington has scored at least 10 points in five of seven ACC games. Washington led the Jackets in assists for the 15th-straight game with a team-high five against Clemson.
- Baye Ndongo pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for his fourth game with 10 or more boards. Ndongo finished with five points, three blocks and a steal. The junior is now just three points away from 1,000 career.
- Jaeden Mustaf just missed a double-figure performance, finishing with eight points, connecting on 2-of-3 from three-point range.
- Chas Kelley III also hit a pair of three-pointers, logging an eight-point performance. Kelley was one of four Yellow Jackets to hit a three-pointer in the outing.
Lamar Washington had a game-high five assists and three steals to go along with 10 points against Clemson (Danny Karnik photo).
