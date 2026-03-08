Georgia Tech Announces Change in Leadership of Men’s Basketball Program

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will make a change in leadership of its men’s basketball program, as head coach Damon Stoudamire will not return next season, vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert announced on Sunday.

“On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men’s basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” Alpert said. “He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best.

“Georgia Tech men’s basketball has a proud history and is an important part of our athletics department and community. We are committed to identifying an excellent basketball coach that will build a championship-level program, and fulfill our missions of academic excellence and preparing our student-athletes for life beyond basketball. Georgia Tech’s commitment to men’s basketball is unwavering, and we will invest the resources necessary to compete for championships at the highest levels.”

Greg Gary, a member of Georgia Tech’s staff since 2024 and former head coach at Mercer, will serve as interim head coach.

Georgia Tech was 42-55 overall (.433) and 19-39 (.328) in Atlantic Coast Conference play in three seasons under Stoudamire (2023-26).