Masters Week with Christo Lamprecht - Round 2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht missed his goal of being the low amateur at the Masters Friday after carding a 6-over-par 78 in the second round. The 6-foot-8 senior, who began the day tied for 48th, made two birdies in his first three holes, but a string of five bogeys in his next six holes put him below the cutline. While the field dealt with wind gusts reaching 40 miles per hour at times, Lamprecht made one more birdie at 10, followed with three straight pars, but then made bogey at 14, 16 and 17 to leave himself at 8-over-par, two strokes below the cut line.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

His first Masters is over, but Christo Lamprecht won’t forget it soon.

The Georgia Tech amateur finished at 8-over par in his debut after rounds of 74 and 78. Under very windy conditions, Lamprecht bogeyed three of the final four holes.

“Yeah, it was probably the toughest back nine of my life, honestly,” he said Friday. “I think it’s just so hard to putt out there. The greens are really firm and fast and glassy, and with this wind, it’s so hard to judge it.

“I think I played okay today. I just think my irons weren’t good enough. In this wind you’ve got to hit some really good iron shots. Then obviously one or two errant tee shots caused me to chip out.

“I’m not displeased, but I think I left some shots out there today, easy shots. I think that’s what differs right now from where I want to be to where I am, and I think if I just clean that up over the next couple months, when I turn pro I think I’ll be ready.”