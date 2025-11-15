Mammoth Matchup vs. Pitt Set for Primetime

Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) would clinch its first ACC Championship Game berth since 2014 with a win in its ACC finale versus Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC).

THE FLATS – No. 14/12 Georgia Tech will have the opportunity to clinch an ACC Championship Game berth in primetime, as next Saturday’s mammoth ACC matchup with No. 22 Pitt will kick off at 7 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

In addition to the potential ACCCG berth and remaining in contention for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out a second-straight undefeated slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a win over Pitt. The Jackets have won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd, but haven’t had back-to-back undefeated seasons at its venerable home since 1952-53 (when it was still known as Grant Field).

Saturday’s game is also Georgia Tech’s Senior Day, as it will honor its 26 seniors – including Heisman Trophy candidate Haynes King – prior to kickoff, Military Appreciation Day and the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive.

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ biggest home game in recent memory are still available – click HERE to purchase tickets online.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.