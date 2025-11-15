Jackets Pass Final Road Test at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – No. 14/12 Georgia Tech proved its resiliency once again and moved within one win of a spot in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game with a 36-34 victory at Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC), which trailed by 11 points going into the fourth quarter, drove 69 yards in 13 plays to set up Aidan Birr’s game-winning 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds to go, in the victory. The Yellow Jackets moved to 3-1 this season when trailing going into the fourth quarter.

Tech scored 19 points in the final period to erase a 28-17 deficit in Saturday’s come-from-behind win. The Jackets scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Birr and touchdown runs of 2 and 54 yards by senior running back Jamal Haynes and freshman wide receiver Jordan Allen.

After Tech took a 33-28 lead on Allen’s TD run with 6:14 to go, BC responded by retaking a 34-33 advantage just five plays later.

However, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King led the Jackets to the winning points, throwing for 25 yards and rushing for 27 on Tech’s final possession.

The final drive capped another spectacular day for the Heisman Trophy candidate, as he finished with 424 yards of total offense – 371 through the air and 53 on the ground. It marked King’s fourth-straight game with at least 325 yards of total offense and his third-straight with at least 300 passing. He once again did it in a strikingly efficient manner, connecting on 26-of-34 passes (76.5 percent), good for the fifth-best completion percentage in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 30 attempts in a game. He now holds six of the top seven single-game completion percentages in school history (min. 30 attempts).

Wideouts Malik Rutherford and Eric Rivers were King’s favorite targets with 121 and 119 yards, respectively, which marked the first time in 20 years that Tech had two 100-yard receivers in a game (Damarius Bilbo – 131 and Calvin Johnson – 114 vs. North Carolina on Sept. 10, 2005).

Running back Malachi Hosley also had a 100-yard game on the ground, rushing for 107 on 15 carries, including a 27-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.

In all, the Jackets racked up 628 yards of offense, good for their third-straight game with at least 500 yards and their highest total of the season against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent.

Georgia Tech now sets its sights on one of the biggest home games in its ACC history – next Saturday’s home matchup with No. 23 Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC). A win would send the Yellow Jackets to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2014 and move it within one more victory of its first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Kickoff for Saturday’s showdown with Pitt will be announced later on Saturday or early Sunday.