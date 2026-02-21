Louisville Outlasts Jackets on the Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures at No. 21/21 Louisville, but the Cardinals maintained their lead for an 87-70 decision on Saturday afternoon in KFC Yum! Center. Baye Ndongo led the Jackets with 17 points, while Cole Kirouac secured a game-high 11 rebounds.

Georgia Tech kept a close eye on Louisville in the early going before the Cardinals opened a double-digit lead in the first half. Louisville led by as many as 18 points, 37-19, following a bucket from Isaac McKneely before the Jackets put together a 12-0 run fueled by a pair of three pointers from Lamar Washington to close the score to 37-31 with 54.4 left in the half. Louisville scored five unanswered to hold a 42-31 halftime lead. Georgia Tech climbed back within single digits early in the second half and rallied late in the game to cut the deficit to 11 with just under seven to play, but could not overcome the Cardinals.

Ndongo finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Akai Fleming returned to double-figures, pitching in 15 points, while Washington added 12, as did Jaeden Mustaf. Kirouac led Tech with a season-best 11 rebounds for his first 10-plus rebounding performance.

Mikel Brown Jr. paced Louisville with 19 points, six coming from the free throw line as Louisville went 19-for-20 (95.0%) at the charity stripe. The Cardinals shot 51.9 percent (27-52) from the field and hit 14 three-pointers.

The Yellow Jackets have a midweek bye next week and return to action on Saturday, Feb. 28 welcoming Florida State to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for noon on the ACC Network.