Louisville Outlasts Jackets on the Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures at No. 21/21 Louisville, but the Cardinals maintained their lead for an 87-70 decision on Saturday afternoon in KFC Yum! Center. Baye Ndongo led the Jackets with 17 points, while Cole Kirouac secured a game-high 11 rebounds.
Georgia Tech kept a close eye on Louisville in the early going before the Cardinals opened a double-digit lead in the first half. Louisville led by as many as 18 points, 37-19, following a bucket from Isaac McKneely before the Jackets put together a 12-0 run fueled by a pair of three pointers from Lamar Washington to close the score to 37-31 with 54.4 left in the half. Louisville scored five unanswered to hold a 42-31 halftime lead. Georgia Tech climbed back within single digits early in the second half and rallied late in the game to cut the deficit to 11 with just under seven to play, but could not overcome the Cardinals.
Ndongo finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Akai Fleming returned to double-figures, pitching in 15 points, while Washington added 12, as did Jaeden Mustaf. Kirouac led Tech with a season-best 11 rebounds for his first 10-plus rebounding performance.
Mikel Brown Jr. paced Louisville with 19 points, six coming from the free throw line as Louisville went 19-for-20 (95.0%) at the charity stripe. The Cardinals shot 51.9 percent (27-52) from the field and hit 14 three-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets have a midweek bye next week and return to action on Saturday, Feb. 28 welcoming Florida State to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for noon on the ACC Network.
Baye Ndongo scored a team-high 17 points at No. 21 Louisville (Grayson Rosen photo).
Postgame Notes
- Georgia Tech dipped to 11-17 overall and 2-13 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
- For the 16th time this season, Georgia Tech had at least four Jackets finish in double-figures – Baye Ndongo (17), Akai Fleming (15), Jaeden Mustaf (12) and Lamar Washington (12).
- Georgia Tech did not take a trip to the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes, while Louisville went 9-for-9. For the game, Tech finished 11-for-12, while the Cardinals converted 19-of-20 (starting out 18-for-18).
- Both teams shot over 45.0 percent for the game – Georgia Tech converted 45.9% (28-61), while Louisville shot 51.9% (27-52).
- Junior Baye Ndongo reached double-figures with 10 points in the first half to extend his streak to eight games in double-figures. Ndongo finished with a team-high 17, while adding seven rebounds, team-high four assists, two steals and two blocks.
- Fueled by two three-pointers, Lamar Washington has eight points in the first half. He added four in the second to finish with 12 for the day – his 14th double-figure scoring outing of the season.
- Freshman Cole Kirouac pulled down six rebounds in the first half to tie his season-high. Kirouac secured five in the second half to post 11 on the day. Kirouac’s 11 rebounds marked a game-high and personal-best for the freshman.
Jaeden Mustaf added 12 points in the outing (Caleb Bowlin photo).
Multimedia
Press Conferences
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.