Lamprecht, Tai Make CSC Academic All-America At-Large Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht and Hiroshi Tai have been named to the Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Team announced Wednesday by the College Sports Communicators.

The Tech players, each of whom were named to the ACC All-Academic Golf Team last month, were chosen from a vast number of finalists from the sports of women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s water polo, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s crew (rowing), men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling and women’s beach volleyball.

Lamprecht, a senior from George, South Africa, and Tai, a sophomore from Singapore, helped the Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals of match play at the NCAA Championship. Both players were named first-team All-Americans in 2024, with Tai winning the NCAA Individual Championship.

Lamprecht graduated with honors in May with a 3.50 grade-point average in business administration and is now playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. Tai, a three-time tournament winner at Tech, posted a 3.78 GPA, also in business administration.

An undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) to be eligible academically for CSC Academic All-America honors, while a graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA.