Lamprecht Named to Spring Haskins Award Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who won twice in the fall and has a runner-up finish this spring, is among 15 golfers named Thursday to the first spring watch list for the 2024 Fred Haskins Award, given annually to the nation’s top male United States collegiate golfer.
The senior from George, South Africa, won the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Lamprecht tied for 14th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational and seventh in stroke play at the East Lake Cup, where he also won both of his matches. This spring, he tied for second, one shot off the lead, at the Watersound Invitational and tied for 14th at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.
A pre-season, first-team All-American by both Golf Channel and Golfweek magazine, Lamprecht is challenging Tech program records for scoring average both for a season and a career. He currently has a 68.47 average over 15 rounds this year, and a 70.09 norm over 114 career rounds. Bryce Molder, who was a four-time, first-team All-American at Tech, owns both of the current marks, 69.43 for a season in 2000-01, and 70.69 for his career from 1997-2001.
Currently No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Lamprecht also is No. 2 in the PGA Tour University ranking of the nation’s top eligible seniors and No. 2 in the Scoreboard NCAA Golf Ranking. He won The Amateur Championship this summer and earned the Silver Medal as low amateur at The Open Championship. Last fall, in between college events, he tied for eighth place individually at the World Amateur Team Championship.
Lamprecht aims to join four Georgia Tech golfers who have previously won the Fred Haskins Award: David Duval (1993), Stewart Cink (1995), Matt Kuchar (1998) and Bryce Molder (2001).
Tech is in action Monday and Tuesday of this week at the RE Lamkin Invitational in California.
FRED HASKINS AWARD SPRING WATCH LIST
- Bastien Amat, New Mexico
- Wenyi Ding, Arizona State
- Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
- David Ford, North Carolina
- Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
- Ian Gilligan, Florida
- Alex Goff, Kentucky
- Petr Hruby, Washington
- Jackson Koivun, Auburn
- Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
- Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
- Jack Lundin, Missouri
- Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
- Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
- Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Celebrating its 54th year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer as voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season and to match the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top female Division I collegiate golfer.
Christo Lamprecht (left) has won two collegiate events this year, and also has a runner-up finish. (photo by Ross Obley)
