Lamprecht Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, recently named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and the winner of the Byron Nelson Award, is among 10 golfers named Friday to the final watch list for the 2024 Fred Haskins Award, given annually to the nation’s top male United States collegiate golfer.
Collegiately, Lamprecht has won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the 2023 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational this year, and has six top-10 finishes overall. Additionally, Lamprecht shared second place at the Watersound Invitational and tied for third at this spring’s ACC Championship. Overall, he owns a 69.13 stroke average, which is challenging the all-time Tech record for a single year.
The senior from George, South Africa already has been named the winner of the 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. He also is a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award.
Lamprecht sits atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and sixth in the National Collegiate Golf Ranking System. He won the 2023 Amateur Championship and claimed the Silver Medal as the low amateur at the 151st Open Championship (T-74). The South African competed in 2024 Masters Tournament, was a member of the International Team at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, and also competed at the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship, placing eighth.
Lamprecht aims to join four Georgia Tech golfers who have previously won the Fred Haskins Award: David Duval (1993), Stewart Cink (1995), Matt Kuchar (1998) and Bryce Molder (2001).
Voting for the Haskins Award opens Friday. All active Division 1 players, coaches, golf SID’s, past Haskins winners, and college golf media are eligible to vote. Voting will end on Monday, May 27 at the conclusion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship.
Tech returns to action next week at the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.
FRED HASKINS AWARD FINAL WATCH LIST
- Luke Clanton, Florida State
- Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
- Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
- Austin Greaser, North Carolina
- Jackson Koivun, Auburn
- Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
- Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt
- Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford
- Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Celebrating its 54th year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer as voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season and to match the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top female Division I collegiate golfer.
Christo Lamprecht (left) has won two collegiate events this year and was named the ACC Player of the Year. (photo by Andy Mead)
