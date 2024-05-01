Lamprecht Named Recipient of Byron Nelson Award

McKinney, Texas – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, the world’s top-ranked amateur player, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Byron Nelson Award, which is bestowed annually to the outstanding Division I, II, III, or NAIA scholar-athlete of the year. The recipient, a graduating senior, is recognized for their achievement in the classroom, on the course, and in their community.

The senior from George, South Africa becomes the fifth Georgia Tech player to win the Byron Nelson Award, joining Anders Albertson (2015), James White (2012), Roberto Castro (2007) and Troy Matteson (2003). Lamprecht’s honor was announced Wednesday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Luncheon at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

“It is truly an honor to be named this year’s recipient,” said Lamprecht. “To be named in the same sentence as Mr. Byron Nelson and so many others who have won this award is truly an honor. This award, which I view as the most prestigious, is one I really wanted to win because it means more than just hitting a golf ball.”

Lamprecht will graduate with honors Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in finance and one of the highest GPAs during head coach Bruce Heppler’s 29 years at Georgia Tech.

The two-time GCAA All-America Scholar from George, South Africa has volunteered in multiple Michael Isenhour Toy Drives with Georgia Tech Athletics, where over 2,000 toys and $8,000 donated on average assist with providing Christmas gifts for children in downtown Atlanta shelters. During the six weeks he was home in South Africa for spring break last year, Lamprecht assisted his mother with planning and preparing all spring activities, including academic, athletic, and social functions, for his high school. An already-decorated amateur and collegiate career has summited ever since.

“To me, this means more than the golf I put on the course,” added Lamprecht. “It’s so easy with the modern day of social media and everything else to just look at results, where people define you based on what your results are, so awards like these mean a lot to me personally. It’s more defining of the person that you are and the way you carry yourself. This is the highlight of my college career in terms of the awards and accolades that I’ve achieved. It is something that I will hold dear to my heart for the rest of my life.”