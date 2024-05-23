Lamprecht Named Finalist for Jack Nicklaus Award

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht is among five finalists who were named Thursday for the 2024 NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday. It is the third national player of the year award for which the Yellow Jacket senior has been named a finalist.
He joins Luke Clanton of Florida State, Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida, Jackson Koivun of Auburn and Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford. The winner will be announced by Nicklaus on Tuesday, June 4 during his annual Memorial press conference with awards presented to each of the recipients by Nicklaus and Workday.
The senior from George, South Africa already has been named the winner of the 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year, Lamprecht also was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, which went to Koivun on Monday, and remains a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which will be announced Monday.
Collegiately, Lamprecht has won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational this year, and has six top-10 finishes overall. Additionally, Lamprecht shared second place at the Watersound Invitational and tied for third at this spring’s ACC Championship. Overall, he owns a 69.13 stroke average, which is challenging the all-time Tech record for a single year.
Christo Lamprecht (left) has been named the ACC Player of the Year and winner of the Byron Nelson Award. (photo by Andy Mead)
Lamprecht sits atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and fifth in the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Ranking System. He won the 2023 Amateur Championship and claimed the Silver Medal as the low amateur at the 151st Open Championship (T-74). The South African competed in 2024 Masters Tournament, was a member of the International Team at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, and also competed at the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship, placing eighth.
Three Georgia Tech golfers have previously won the Jack Nicklaus Award: David Duval (1993), Stewart Cink (1995) and Bryce Molder (1998 and 2001).
All five finalists are competing at the 2024 NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., beginning this week.
Nicklaus, a Big Ten and NCAA Champion at Ohio State, helped inspire and create the Jack Nicklaus Award in 1988. The award is now presented to the National Player of the Year in NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA.
