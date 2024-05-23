Lamprecht Named Finalist for Jack Nicklaus Award

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht is among five finalists who were named Thursday for the 2024 NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday. It is the third national player of the year award for which the Yellow Jacket senior has been named a finalist.

He joins Luke Clanton of Florida State, Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida, Jackson Koivun of Auburn and Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford. The winner will be announced by Nicklaus on Tuesday, June 4 during his annual Memorial press conference with awards presented to each of the recipients by Nicklaus and Workday.

The senior from George, South Africa already has been named the winner of the 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year, Lamprecht also was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, which went to Koivun on Monday, and remains a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which will be announced Monday.

Collegiately, Lamprecht has won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational this year, and has six top-10 finishes overall. Additionally, Lamprecht shared second place at the Watersound Invitational and tied for third at this spring’s ACC Championship. Overall, he owns a 69.13 stroke average, which is challenging the all-time Tech record for a single year.