Lamprecht Named Finalist for Byron Nelson Award

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, the world’s top-ranked amateur player, is one three finalists for the 2024 Byron Nelson Award along with Maxwell Moldovan of Ohio State and Sam Tandy of Harding. The finalists were announced Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America in cooperation with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and the winner will be announced May 1 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Luncheon at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The Byron Nelson Award is bestowed annually to the outstanding Division I, II, III, or NAIA scholar-athlete of the year. The recipient, a graduating senior, is recognized for their achievement in the classroom, on the course, and in their community.

Lamprecht will graduate with Honors next month with a bachelor’s degree in finance and one of the highest GPAs during head coach Bruce Heppler’s 29 years at Georgia Tech. The two-time GCAA All-America Scholar from George, South Africa has volunteered in multiple Michael Isenhour Toy Drives with Georgia Tech Athletics, where over 2,000 toys and $8,000 donated on average assist with providing Christmas gifts for children in downtown Atlanta shelters. During the six weeks he was home in South Africa for spring break last year, Lamprecht assisted his mother with planning and preparing all spring activities, including academic, athletic, and social functions, for his high school. An already-decorated amateur and collegiate career has summited ever since. Lamprecht, along with assisting his department’s nutrition staff stock, prepare, and deliver snack bags for road trips across various programs as well as being the Yellow Jackets’ representative in the 2023 East Lake Cup Junior Clinic, has been the top-ranked men’s amateur golfer in the world for numerous weeks, The Amateur champion, the low amateur at The Open, competed in The Masters, a first-team All-American, and a competitor in both the Arnold Palmer Cup (his second straight appearance) and World Team Amateur Championship, to name a few.