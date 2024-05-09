Lamprecht Named ACC Golfer of the Year

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer, has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, the sixth Yellow Jacket to win the conference’s top honor. Lamprecht’s honor was announced along with the 2024 All-ACC team announced Thursday after voting by the conference’s 12 men’s golf coaches.

Lamprecht, who is on the All-ACC team for the third straight year, joins David Duval (1992, 1993), Stewart Cink (1995), Matt Kuchar (1998), Bryce Molder (1999, 2000, 2001) and Ollie Schniederjans (2014, 2015) as Tech players to be named the ACC’s top golfer.

The 6-foot-8 senior from George, South Africa sits atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and sixth in Scoreboard NCAA Golf ranking system. Collegiately, he won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the 2023 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Additionally, Lamprecht shared second place at the Watersound Invitational and tied for third at this spring’s ACC Championship. Overall, he owns a 69.11 stroke average with six top-10 finishes in 10 events and no placements outside the top 16.

Lamprecht also is one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate player, and also is a semifinalist for the Fred Haskins Award. Last week, Lamprecht was named the winner of the 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community.