Lamprecht Named ACC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rod Myers Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men’s golf, and a program-record six Yellow Jackets have earned a place on the conference’s All-ACC Academic Golf Team announced Monday by the ACC. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is named after Rod Myers, Duke’s men’s golf coach from 1973-2007.

Joining Lamprecht on the All-ACC Academic Team are senior Bartley Forrester, sophomores Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran and freshmen Kale Fontenot and Carson Kim. All six were key contributors to the Tech lineup in 2023-24. Lamprecht and Tai are both first-team All-Americans in 2024, with Tai winning the NCAA Individual Championship. Forrester started every tournament for the Yellow Jackets in 2023-24, while Fontenot and Kim started every event in the spring. Tran was the Jackets’ alternate for all three post-season tournaments, and saw action for three rounds of stroke play and one match in the NCAA Championship.

All but Forrester major, or majored, in business administration at Tech as undergraduates, and Lamprecht graduated with honors in May. Forrester, who received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of 2023, is working on a master’s degree in analytics.

Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in 50 percent of their team’s contests and/or the ACC Championships and/or the NCAA Championships during the most recent season.

Lamprecht becomes only the third golfer ever to be named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in golf., Tech’s Ollie Schniederjans won both honors in 2014, and Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman did so in 2022. Forrester made the all-academic team for the third time, while Lamprecht and Tai were honored for the second time each.

Tech had placed five players on the All-ACC Academic Golf Team four times previously, in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Lamprecht is the fifth Yellow Jacket to be named ACC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining James White (2011, 2012), Schniederjans (2014), Anders Albertson (2015) and Connor Howe (2023).