Lamprecht Honored as Gary Player International Golfer of the Year

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht was honored once again Wednesday by being named a recipient of the Gary Player International Golfer of the Year Award presented by FlightScope. The award was established for the first time this year, and is being given to five outstanding college golfers from outside the United States by the Golf Coaches Association of America

The Gary Player Award is selected by GCAA International member coaches with representation from around the world. One winner each was selected for NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA. Leandro Mihaich of Oklahoma Christian University and Argentina, Justin Chan of Carnegie Mellon University and England, Isac Wallin of Keiser University and Sweden, and Gaspar Glaudas of Indian Hills Community College and France are the inaugural recipients in the other divisions.

Lamprecht, who hails from George, South Africa, completed a four-year career that rivals any of the top players in program history. The 6-foot-8 player was a finalist for all the national player of the year awards (Ben Hogan, Fred Haskins, Jack Nicklaus) and won the winner 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. He also was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and earned first-team All-America honors.

He won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in 2023-24, and had six top-10 finishes overall, while setting program records for stroke average in a season (69.16) and a career (70.05). Lamprecht finished his college career No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and fourth in the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Ranking System.

Lamprecht, who graduated in May, also received numerous academic honors, including GCAA All-America Scholar for the second time, Academic All-American by the Collegiate Sports Communicators, and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for golf.

Lamprecht led the Yellow Jackets’ advance to the semifinals of match play at the NCAA Championship and a final national ranking of No. 17.