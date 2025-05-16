THE FLATS – Lamar Washington, a former four-star high school prospect and an All-West Coast Conference guard last season at Pacific, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. Washington has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. A proven scorer and distributor, the 6-4 guard spent two seasons at Texas Tech before moving last season (2042-25) to Pacific, where he broke a 51-year-old record for assists in a single season, dishing 191 and ranking among the top-25 in the nation in both assists and assists per game. Washington averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per outing and led the WCC in steals with 1.7 per game. He turned in three double doubles, including two in points and assists and one in points and rebounds, and scored in double digits 23 times. He was named WCC Player of the Week after a heroic 40-point effort at Washington State which included a game-winning three at the buzzer in overtime as he played all 45 minutes and was a whopping 16-of-22 from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range.

"Lamar brings a lot of experience to our backcourt. He is poised and under control, a two-way player who can set the tone on both ends of the floor. We’re excited to have him here on The Flats!"

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire In two seasons at Texas Tech, Washington played in 62 games total, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 assists per game as a freshman, 2.1 points and 0.8 assists as a sophomore. The Portland, Ore., native spent his senior year of high school at Arizona Compass Prep, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds, after a stellar junior season at Jefferson High School in Portland in which he was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year and Max Preps Player of the Year in the state. He scored 2,135 points in his high school career along with having 705 rebounds and 823 assists. Washington joins 6-6 wing Kam Craft from Miami (Ohio) in the Yellow Jackets’ transfer class. Tech also has signed a freshman class that is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s incoming freshmen include four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, and three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield, Jr., from Pace Academy in Atlanta.

Lamar Washington highlights