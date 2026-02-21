Lackey Walks Off Stony Brook in 10 Innings

THE FLATS – Vahn Lackey was the hero again on Saturday night, sending an inside fastball off the third base bag to drive home Alex Hernandez as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-0) walked off Stony Brook in the 10th inning by a final score of 6-5 (10) from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Junior LHP Dylan Loy was the hero on the mound, entering the game in the fourth inning after Stony Brook had scored five runs on eight hits and holding them scoreless and hitless through a career-long 5.2 innings pitched to allow for the vaunted Tech offense to tie the score and eventually win the game in extra innings.

With Loy on the mound, the Jackets cut the deficit to one run with a two-run fifth inning, thanks to RBI from both Hernandez and Lackey, before junior 3rd baseman Ryan Zuckerman tied the score in the bottom of the seventh with a line drive home run to the opposite field. Unable to take the lead in the eighth and ninth innings, the Jackets turned to No. 21, r-junior Carson Ballard for extra innings, where he induced an inning ending double play to swing momentum into the Jackets favor before three-straight singles from Hernandez, junior 2nd baseman Jarren Advincula and the game-winner from Lackey sent the Jacket fans home happy.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2023, when the team started 9-0. It’s the seventh time in the 21 st century that the Jackets have started a season 7-0.

century that the Jackets have started a season 7-0. While the double-digit run streak ends at a program record six games to start the year, the Jackets did manage to collect 10 hits, extending the 10+ hit streak to a program record seven games to start a campaign.

Tech has tied a program record by scoring 105 runs through the first seven games of the regular season, tied with 1975, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game.

Tech has scored those 105 runs while only allowing 27. That 78-run margin is the highest through seven games in program history.

Tech pitching has surrendered five or fewer runs in each of its first seven games for the first time in a decade (since 2016) and for the fourth time in the 21 st

James Ramsey becomes the first Tech coach to begin his tenure 7-0 since 1946 (Joe Pittard) and only the third skipper in program history to reach the 7-0 mark in his first season – also John Heisman (1904)

becomes the first Tech coach to begin his tenure 7-0 since 1946 (Joe Pittard) and only the third skipper in program history to reach the 7-0 mark in his first season – also John Heisman (1904) The Jackets have recorded 117 hits in their first seven games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

Tech pitching has delivered 85 strikeouts over its first six games, also a record for the BBCOR era.

GT hit a pair of home runs today, marking their third consecutive game with multiple home runs. Tech has hit six home runs this weekend (three games) after entering the series with five through the first four games.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Vahn Lackey recorded his first-career walk-off hit, sending a ground ball off the bag down the third base line to drive home Hernandez in the 10 th

recorded his first-career walk-off hit, sending a ground ball off the bag down the third base line to drive home Hernandez in the 10 It was his second hit of the night and his 2 nd RBI of the game, after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 4-5 score.

RBI of the game, after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 4-5 score. He has delivered at least one RBI in each of his last six games, a new career-long streak.

He now leads the team with 14 RBI on the season through seven games, a total it took him 22 games to reach last year.

Lackey extends his hitting streak to nine games dating back to last season and his on-base streak to 17 games.

Sophomore Alex Hernandez led the team with three hits, going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in the fifth inning. That RBI brings his total to 13 for the season and 82 for his career, keeping himself on pace to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI. A record held by both Drew Burress and Matt Weiters (86 games).

led the team with three hits, going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in the fifth inning. That RBI brings his total to 13 for the season and 82 for his career, keeping himself on pace to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI. A record held by both Drew Burress and Matt Weiters (86 games). Hernandez extends his hitting streak to 10 games, dating back to last season, the longest active streak on the team and matching the longest hitting streak of his collegiate career.

He has scored a team-high 14 runs this season, giving him more runs than 42 Division I programs has scored all season headed into the day.

Junior Jarren Advincula delivered a pair of hits, including a single in the 10 th inning to put Hernandez into scoring position for the eventual walk-off hit.

delivered a pair of hits, including a single in the 10 inning to put Hernandez into scoring position for the eventual walk-off hit. He extends his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13, both dating back to his time at California.

Junior Drew Burress recorded his first home run of the season to leadoff the game, his fourth-career leadoff home run and first since the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against Cal last season (May 22, 2025). Tech is 4-0 when Burress starts the game with a home run.

recorded his first home run of the season to leadoff the game, his fourth-career leadoff home run and first since the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against Cal last season (May 22, 2025). Tech is 4-0 when Burress starts the game with a home run. It was his 45 th career long ball, the ninth most in program history and just one away from tying K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most. He is still 12 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.

career long ball, the ninth most in program history and just one away from tying K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most. He is still 12 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94. The home run also puts him in sole possession of 3rd place for the most career homers by active Division I players.

Junior Ryan Zuckerman tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo home run to the opposite field. It was his first home run as a Yellow Jacket and the 23 rd of his career after hitting 22 in his two seasons as a Pitt Panther.

tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo home run to the opposite field. It was his first home run as a Yellow Jacket and the 23 of his career after hitting 22 in his two seasons as a Pitt Panther. He becomes the fourth Yellow Jacket to break into double digits for RBI this season, joining Lackey (14), Hernandez (13) and Advincula (10).

Sophomore Will Baker drove in a run in the first inning with a single. That hit extended his career-long hitting streak to seven games, all accomplished in 2026.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Graduate senior Mason Patel made his second start of the season and the seventh of his GT career. He recorded his 164 th career strikeout, the most of any pitcher on the roster.

made his second start of the season and the seventh of his GT career. He recorded his 164 career strikeout, the most of any pitcher on the roster. Junior Dylan Loy entered the game in the fourth inning after the Seawolves took a 5-2 lead. He proceeded to pitch a career-long 5.2 innings, matching the career high he set on Tuesday’s outing at Georgia Southern with six strikeouts and keeping SBU hitless and scoreless from the time he entered the game until the end of the ninth inning.

entered the game in the fourth inning after the Seawolves took a 5-2 lead. He proceeded to pitch a career-long 5.2 innings, matching the career high he set on Tuesday’s outing at Georgia Southern with six strikeouts and keeping SBU hitless and scoreless from the time he entered the game until the end of the ninth inning. He retired 10 consecutive batters from the sixth inning to the end of the ninth, the longest streak of his career.

Loy has now appeared in three games this season, pitching 9.0 innings and holding a 0.00 ERA (all team highs). He has allowed only two hits and two walks without surrendering a run and has stuck out 14 with a 0.44 WHIP.

R-junior Carson Ballard entered the game in the 10 th inning, working around a walk by inducing a 4-6-3 double play, sending Tech back into the dugout with momentum, which they would take advantage of with a walk-off win in the bottom half of the inning.

entered the game in the 10 inning, working around a walk by inducing a 4-6-3 double play, sending Tech back into the dugout with momentum, which they would take advantage of with a walk-off win in the bottom half of the inning. Ballard would get the win, his first of the season and fourth as a Yellow Jacket.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will hope to complete the four-game sweep on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Freshman Cooper Underwood will be making his second career start. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

