King, Nichols Earn More National Accolades

For the third time in his four games this season, King was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list, which recognizes college football’s top quarterbacks of each week. For the second-straight game, Nichols is a member of the Ray Guy Award’s Ray’s 8 list, which honors the nation’s top punters of the week.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) and punter Marshall Nichols (Atlanta, Ga./Holy Innocents Episcopal School) both earned national honors on Monday for their performances in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Saturday.

In the process, King set two school records with his 13 th game with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown (breaking the previous record set by Joe Hamilton from 1996-99) and his sixth game with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards (breaking the previous record set by Justin Thomas from 2013-16).

King earned the accolade after accounting for 349 of Georgia Tech’s 411 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Yellow Jackets back from a 17-point second-half deficit in Saturday’s win. His 349 yards of total offense included 243 yards through the air and 106 yards on the ground with a passing touchdown and two rushing scores, including the 2-yard game-winner in OT.

Nichols earned national recognition for the second week in a row after averaging 43.8 yards over four punts, all of which were downed inside the 10 yard line, in the Jackets’ win at Wake. The Demon Deacons’ average starting field position after Nichols’ four punts was their own 9.

For the season, Nichols is averaging 46.8 yards per punt with seven of his 13 kicks being downed inside the 20. The 46.8-yard average would rank in the top 10 nationally if he had enough attempts to qualify for the official national statistical rankings. As a team, Nichols has led the Yellow Jackets to a top-20 national ranking in net punting (44.0-yard average, good for a tie for 16th nationally).

King, Nichols and the Yellow Jackets have an open week before returning to action against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available and, in recognition of the 35th anniversary of Georgia Tech’s 1990 national championship team that will honored during the game, Tech is currently holding a flash sale for $27.20 tickets (a nod to the Jackets’ 27-20 win at 1990 co-national champion Colorado in this season’s opener). Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

