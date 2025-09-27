16th-Ranked Jackets Stay Unbeaten with OT Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Facing a 17-point deficit more than halfway through the third quarter, No. 16/17-ranked Georgia Tech stormed back defeat Wake Forest, 30-29, in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) found itself down 20-3 and being outgained 323-134 with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets rallied to outscore Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2 ACC) by the same 20-3 margin over the final 20:39 of regulation and 7-6 in overtime to keep their perfect season alive.

Aidan Birr capped a nine-play, 54-yard drive with a 33-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

In OT, Tech needed just four plays to take a 30-23 lead on Haynes King’s second touchdown run of the game, a 2-yarder. Wake responded with a touchdown of its own on its first snap of OT and elected to go for two points. On the two-point play, Georgia Tech’s pass rush flushed Wake Forest QB Robby Ashford from the pocket. With the Jackets blanketing the Demon Deacons in coverage, Ashford tried to force a pass into the end zone and it was intercepted by Clayton Powell-Lee to seal the win.

One again, it was King that led the Jackets to the heart-stopping victory. He accounted for 349 of Georgia Tech’s 411 yards of total offense and all three of its touchdowns, finishing with 243 yards and a touchdown on 28-of-42 passing and 106 yards and two scores on 21 carries.

Defensively, linebackers Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey paced Tech with eight tackles apiece. Cornerback Ahmari Harvey added five stops, including two for loss, and a pass breakup while defensive end Amontrae Bradford had two TFLs and a QB hurry.

Still riding its best start since 2014, Georgia Tech has an open week before returning to action on Saturday, Oct. 11 versus Virginia Tech. Kickoff time for the Hall of Fame Weekend game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will be announced on Monday.