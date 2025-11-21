King Named One of Five Finalists for Unitas Golden Arm Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) added another chapter to his story as one of college football’s most outstanding players on Friday when he was named one of five finalists for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to college football’s top upperclassman quarterback.

King, the nation’s leader in total offense at 340.7 yards per game, is joined on the Unitas Golden Arm Award’s list of finalists by Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton.

King ranks among the nation’s top 25 in 16 different statistical categories, including total offense, passing (251.0 ypg), rushing (89.7 ypg), passing efficiency (159.2 rating), completion percentage (.727), passing yards per attempt (8.93), scoring (9.3 ppg) and points responsible for (16.2 ppg).

He’s the only player in the nation averaging both 250 passing yards and 85 rushing yards per game, a feat accomplished by just four NCAA Division I FBS players since 1995. Of the four that have averaged 250 passing/85 rushing yards per game since ’95, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel) and the fourth was runner-up (Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts).