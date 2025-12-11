King Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) is one of five finalists for the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is give to college football’s top offensive player that played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or plays at a four-year Division I college in Texas.

The 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, King has put together one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history in 2025. He’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games, while helping lead the Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2) to only the 16th nine-win regular season in its 133-year football history.

He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).

King leads the ACC in total offense (329.0 ypg – third nationally), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth nationally and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third nationally and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh nationally).

He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games this season.

A Longview, Texas native, King accounted for 2,532 total yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Longview H.S. and, as a junior in 2018, led the Lobos to their first state championship in 81 years. He was coached at Longview by his father, legendary Texas high school football coach John King.

King is joined on the list of 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists by Jacksonville State RB Cam Cook, Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy, North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker and Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed. The winner will be announced later this month and honored on Jan. 21 in Tyler, Texas.

Fans can vote for Haynes King for the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at earlcampbellaward.com.

King will play the final game of his legendary Georgia Tech career on Saturday, Dec. 27 when the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets face No. 12 BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

