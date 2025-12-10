New 2026 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets on Sale Now

THE FLATS – Season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated 2026 home schedule – a seven-game slate that includes premium non-conference matchups versus Colorado and Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – are on sale now to the general public.

The only way to guarantee a seat in Bobby Dodd Stadium for the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2026 is by purchasing season tickets, as it is anticipated that Tech’s sellout streak will continue into ’26, especially with the home showdowns against Colorado and Tennessee to open the schedule. The Yellow Jackets sold out their final two games of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and drew more than 50,000 fans to the 51,913-seat venue for each of their last three home dates in ’25.

All season tickets cost $250, plus a required contribution to the Tech Fund, based on seating location. The all-in price for a seven-game season ticket starts at just $300.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS PRICING

SEATING LOCATION SEASON TICKET REQUIRED TECH FUND CONTRIBUTION ALL-IN PRICE Section 106 $250 $1,100 $1,350 Sections 105 & 107 $250 $1,025 $1,275 Sections 104 & 108 $250 $825 $1,075 Sections 224L, 225 & 226L $250 $725 $975 Sections 103, 109, 124, 127, 204L & 205L $250 $650 $900 Sections 204U & 205U $250 $550 $800 Sections 110, 123, 128, 203L & 206L $250 $475 $725 Sections 102, 122, 129, 223, 227, 203U & 206U $250 $400 $650 Sections 101, 111, 112, 121, 130, 131 & 132 $250 $300 $550 Upper Corners $250 $175 $425 Gold Zone $250 $50 $300

In addition to the highly anticipated matchups with Colorado and Tennessee, Georgia Tech’s 2026 home schedule includes Atlantic Coast Conference games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Wake Forest and a non-conference contest against in-state foe Mercer.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Season ticket members that have not yet renewed their tickets for 2026 can do so by clicking HERE.

POP-TARTS BOWL TICKETS

Georgia Tech ticket requests for the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl versus No. 12 BYU (Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando) are now open. Tech fans are urged to purchase their Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets from Tech athletics in order to guarantee being seated in blocks with other Georgia Tech fans and to officially document the number of Yellow Jacket fans in attendance, which is a leading factor in future postseason selections.

For additional information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

