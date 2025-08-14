King’s Preseason Honors Grow with Manning Award Watch List

Created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the Manning Award honors college football’s top quarterback.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) continued to add to his haul of preseason honors on Thursday when he was named one of 27 quarterbacks on the official watch list for the 2025 Manning Award.

King enters the 2025 season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two years as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).

Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records, while the 72.9% completion percentage in ’24 also set a new Atlantic Coast Conference record.

King’s QBR (total quarterback rating) of 82.4 in 2024 ranks second among all members of the 2025 Manning Award watch list (behind only Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson).

Earlier this preseason, King was also named to the official watch lists for the Maxwell (national player of the year) and Davey O’Brien (nation’s top QB) Awards. A two-time team captain, he is also a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and on the official watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize student-athletes for their leadership on the field and in the community.

The Manning Award is college football’s only major quarterback award that includes postseason performances in its balloting. A national voting panel that includes college football media and each of the Mannings will select finalists prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the conclusion of the 2026 College Football Playoff.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including Keylan Rutledge, an all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

King and the Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The Jackets then open their home slate versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra) before their highly anticipated ACC opener against Clemson on Sept. 13 (noon – ABC or ESPN).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

