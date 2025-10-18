Second-Half Surge Lifts Undefeated Jackets Over Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – No. 12 Georgia Tech once again shook off a slow start on the road to dominate the second half and move to 7-0 on the season with a 27-18 victory at Duke.

With the win, Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) moves to 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and is 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 1998.

The Yellow Jackets managed just 110 yards of total offense in the first half but went into halftime tied at 7-7 thanks to Omar Daniels’ school-record 95-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

However, as they’ve done in each of their three road games this season, the Jackets turned on the jets offensively after the break. Tech ranked up 266 yards of offense and scored on all four of its offensive possessions after the break (a final kneel-down notwithstanding) to pull away from the Blue Devils.

Once again, quarterback Haynes King was the catalyst for the Yellow Jackets’ high-octane offense, totaling 325 yards of offense (205 passing, 120 rushing), including 240 in the second half. King engineered scoring drives of 63 (FG), 89 (FG), 72 (TD) and 71 (TD) yards after the break, capped by his 28-yard touchdown run that gave the Jackets a commanding 27-10 lead and all but sealed the Blue Devils’ fate with 2:10 left in the game.

After Duke racked up 238 yards of offense in the first half, Georgia Tech’s defense was spectacular in the second half, as it surrendered just 116 yards on the Devils’ first four possessions after the break (before a relatively meaningless touchdown drive after the Jackets had taken the 17-point lead with only 130 seconds to go.

Jy Gilmore stuffed the stat sheet for Georgia Tech defensively with a game-high 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a half sack, and two pass breakups. Tech broke up five passes as a team, sacked Duke QB Darian Mensah twice and hurried him four times.

Georgia Tech puts its unbeaten record on the line once again next Saturday when it welcomes Syracuse for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for noon. Tickets still remain HERE.