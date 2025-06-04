Jon Palumbo to Serve as Interim Director of Athletics

Jon Palumbo, chief operating officer and executive deputy athletic director, will serve as vice president and interim director of Athletics.

Palumbo assumes the role with the pending departure of J Batt, bringing with him years of leadership experience and a deep understanding of Georgia Tech Athletics’ vision and operations. As a senior leader within the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, Palumbo has worked closely with Batt on every major initiative that has helped elevate the Institute’s athletic profile in recent years.

“Jon has been a central figure in Georgia Tech Athletics’ growth and momentum,” said President Ángel Cabrera. “He cares deeply about our student-athletes, and brings the experience, vision, and steady leadership needed to keep us moving forward during this transition.”

Palumbo’s influence is visible across nearly every area of Georgia Tech Athletics. He currently serves as the day-to-day administrator and liaison for the football program, which recently earned back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in a decade. He has also led planning and execution for major capital projects, including the Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center — a 100,000-square-foot facility under construction that will house leading-edge resources in training, nutrition, sports medicine, sports science, and analytics for more than 400 Yellow Jacket student-athletes.

In addition, Palumbo has overseen event operations and fan engagement strategies, including the successful launch of the Helluva Block Party, which has quickly become a signature gameday tradition along North Avenue in Atlanta.

He has also played a critical role in strategic coaching hires, including Brent Key as head football coach, Damon Stoudamire as head men’s basketball coach, and Karen Blair as head women’s basketball coach.

Prior to arriving at Georgia Tech, Palumbo served as the director of Athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“We made a clear commitment to winning and excellence in athletics, and that commitment remains stronger than ever,” Cabrera added. “We will continue competing at the highest level and seize the momentum in place to recruit the very best to lead Georgia Tech into its next chapter.”

A national search for Georgia Tech’s next permanent director of Athletics is underway.