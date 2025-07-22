Jaylen Paden signs with Atlanta Braves

THE FLATS – Senior RHP Jaylen Paden (Atlanta, Ga. / Decatur HS (Georgia Southern)) signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves organization this week, becoming the fourth member of Georgia Tech’s 2025 squad to embark on their professional careers with an MLB organization, along with three draftees: Kyle Lodise (3rd round, Chicago White Sox) Brady Jones (12th round, Tampa Bay Rays) and Riley Stanford (16th round Tampa Bay Rays).

Jaylen Paden | RHP | Atlanta Braves

Paden joined the GT Baseball family in 2025 after playing the first three seasons of his college career at Georgia Southern and recovering from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. He made five starts over 15 appearances on the season, posting a team-best 2.91 ERA over 43.1 innings of work, striking out 51 and posting a 5-1 record with two saves. He instantly proved his rehab had worked, pitching the eighth and ninth innings of Tech’s opening day victory over Old Dominion, picking up the win after escaping a jam in the top of the eighth and slamming the door in the top of the ninth for a 3-2 victory. Paden was the backstop of the bullpen early in the season before transitioning to Sunday starter in April and May. He picked up his second save of the year on the final day of the regular season, pitching the final 4.0 scoreless innings in the Jackets’ 8-2 victory at Duke, clinching the 2025 ACC regular season championship. Pitched a career-best 6.0 no-hit innings in his final start at Russ Chandler Stadium, helping the Jackets defeat No. 20 Louisville and giving Head Coach Danny Hall a victory in his final home game as the GT skipper. He is the first Jacket pitcher to deliver a sub-3.00 ERA over 40+ inning since current major leaguer Brant Hurter of the Detroit Tigers did so back in 2019.

E8 | @JaylenPaden delivers his 14th straight scoreless inning and 3rd of the day 😎 Headed to the ninth GT 6 – Duke 2 pic.twitter.com/3GM6bCApvj — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 17, 2025

