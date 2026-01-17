Jackets Upend Wolfpack in 78-74 Road Win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech men’s basketball led by as many as eight points and held off a disruptive NC State team for a 78-74 road win on Saturday afternoon. Kowacie Reeves Jr. led Georgia Tech with 21 points, while Jaeden Mustaf recorded his first career double-double and four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures. Georgia Tech shot 51.9 percent (27-52) from the field and connected on 10 three-pointers for the second time in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season to help lift the Jackets to victory. For the third straight game, and a huge contributing factor, Tech won the rebounding battle 43-34 paced by Mustaf’s career-high 10 rebounds. NC State was held to a 37.1 percent shooting clip, including a 36.4 percent effort from three-point range. In addition to Reeves’s team-high 21 points, Lamar Washington added 18 points, while Akai Fleming contributed 16 and Mustaf rounded out the quartet in double-figures with 11 points.

Behind a 46.4 percent (13-28) shooting effort in the first half, Georgia Tech challenged NC State right out of the gate, leading by opening an eight-point lead in the half. NC State started the game with a pair of triples, but the Yellow Jackets quickly came roaring back and held the lead for 12:46 minutes of the half, paced by 11 points from Fleming, who returned to double-digits for the first time in six games. Four different Jackets connected from long range as Tech hit five three-pointers in the half, but the Wolfpack closed with a 10-2 spurt to lead 35-34 at intermission. Georgia Tech trailed 55-47 with just over 12 minutes to play before attacking its deficit. Reeves jumpstarted an 11-1 Tech run over the next two minutes to put the Yellow Jackets in front, 58-56. NC State would tie the score on the next possession, but it was short-lived as Lamar Washington hit a bucket 30 seconds later, returning the permanent lead to Georgia Tech. The Jackets would fend off a late rally by the Wolfpack, who closed the score to within one possession in the final minutes, but a strong defensive effort pushed Tech to victory. Georgia Tech has a midweek bye and returns to action next Saturday, Jan. 24 welcoming No. 22 Clemson to McCamish Pavilion for Spirit Day. Tip is slated for noon on the ACC Network.

Postgame Notes TEAM NOTES The win improved Georgia Tech to 11-8 overall and 2-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. It marked the first road win at NC State since an 82-81 overtime win on Nov. 5, 2019.

For the 12th time this season, four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures as Tech saw offensive output from a total of seven Jackets.

NC State came into the game leading the ACC in three-point percentage in league games (43.9%) and was held to a 36.4 percent (12-33) clip.

Tech snapped NC State’s two-game win streak and handed the Wolfpack their second home loss of the ACC season (NC State also fell to Virginia at home).

Kowacie Reeves Jr. posted 21 points for his seventh 20-plus point game this season and 16th double-figure scoring game. Reeves also connected on four three-pointers to lead Tech from long distance.

Freshman Akai Fleming finished with 16 points for his 10th game in double-figures

Lamar Washington added 18 points for his 11th game in double-figures this season. Washington led Tech in assists for the 14th-straight outing with three.

Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds, including a crucial defensive board with 26 seconds left, for his first career double-double behind 11 points.

Baye Ndongo just missed a double-double with nine rebounds and six points. The junior is now eight points away from 1,000 career points.

