Jackets Travel to Virginia Tech for Tuesday Tilt

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a hard-fought loss to No. 18 Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets will meet their third-straight NCAA NET Quad 1 opponent, having met NC State and Clemson recently, going 1-1 in those two matchups. Tech was led against Clemson by Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington in double-figures as Reeves dropped 19 points for his 12th-straight game in double-figures. Baye Ndongo paced the Jackets on the glass, securing 10 rebounds.
Virginia Tech comes into the midweek tilt off an 85-71 loss at No. 23 Louisville, but has won two of its last three. The Hokies boast a 3-1 record against ACC opponents when competing at home and are 11-1 overall this season. VT’s only home loss of the season came against Stanford by one point, 69-68. Ben Hammond lead the Hokies offensively in ACC play, contributing 16.6 points per game on average.
Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech's flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM).
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are meeting for the 34th time in program history on Tuesday night with the Hokies leading the all-time series, 23-10. However, the Yellow Jackets have taken four of the last seven meetings, including last year’s lone contest in McCamish Pavilion, 71-64. Despite winning as of late, the Jackets seek their first win in Cassell Coliseum since 2021 and just third overall in Blacksburg.
