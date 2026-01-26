Jackets Travel to Virginia Tech for Tuesday Tilt

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways, coming off a hard-fought loss to No. 18 Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets will meet their third-straight NCAA NET Quad 1 opponent, having met NC State and Clemson recently, going 1-1 in those two matchups. Tech was led against Clemson by Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington in double-figures as Reeves dropped 19 points for his 12th-straight game in double-figures. Baye Ndongo paced the Jackets on the glass, securing 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech comes into the midweek tilt off an 85-71 loss at No. 23 Louisville, but has won two of its last three. The Hokies boast a 3-1 record against ACC opponents when competing at home and are 11-1 overall this season. VT’s only home loss of the season came against Stanford by one point, 69-68. Ben Hammond lead the Hokies offensively in ACC play, contributing 16.6 points per game on average.