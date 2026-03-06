Jackets Travel to Clemson for Regular Season Finale

Georgia Tech men’s basketball caps the 2025-26 regular season with a return trip to Clemson for a Saturday matinee. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a hard-fought loss to California despite gaining a double-digit lead in the first half. Tech recognized its senior class prior to tipoff in its last home game of the season and Kowacie Reeves Jr. poured in a game-high 19 points in his McCamish Pavilion farewell. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures and fellow classmate Lamar Washington had a strong senior night showing with 10 assists.

Clemson comes into its home finale having dropped five of its past six games, most recently a 67-63 defeat at North Carolina on Tuesday. While owning a 12-3 home record this season, the Tigers have fallen in two of the past three in Littlejohn Coliseum. A pair of Tigers pace the offense in conference play for Clemson as RJ Godfrey leads the way at 12.3 points per game, while Carter Welling adds 10.2 points per game.