Jackets Travel to Clemson for Regular Season Finale

GEORGIA TECH (11-19, 2-15 ACC) at RV/RV CLEMSON (21-9, 11-6 ACC)
- Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Clemson, S.C. | Littlejohn Coliseum
- Television: ACC Network| Watch Online (Announcers: Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball caps the 2025-26 regular season with a return trip to Clemson for a Saturday matinee. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a hard-fought loss to California despite gaining a double-digit lead in the first half. Tech recognized its senior class prior to tipoff in its last home game of the season and Kowacie Reeves Jr. poured in a game-high 19 points in his McCamish Pavilion farewell. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures and fellow classmate Lamar Washington had a strong senior night showing with 10 assists.
Clemson comes into its home finale having dropped five of its past six games, most recently a 67-63 defeat at North Carolina on Tuesday. While owning a 12-3 home record this season, the Tigers have fallen in two of the past three in Littlejohn Coliseum. A pair of Tigers pace the offense in conference play for Clemson as RJ Godfrey leads the way at 12.3 points per game, while Carter Welling adds 10.2 points per game.
Saturday's game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech's flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM).
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Clemson are set to meet for the 150th time in program history on Saturday and conclude the home-and-home series for the 2025-26 campaign. Clemson, ranked No. 18 in the first meeting this season, grabbed the decision 77-63, but the Jackets have taken the last two meetings in Littlejohn Coliseum, both in overtime fashion.
